Zone One ready for Wilson Area challenge

Zone One Brass is looking forward to their appearance at the London & SC Area Championships on Sunday 22nd March under the baton of renowned orchestral conductor John Wilson.

Delighted

Solo trombone player Matt Lewis told 4BR: "Unfortunately, our MD Richard Ward is unable to conduct due to work commitments on tour, but we are looking forward to keeping him up to date with our progress at the contest through 4BR.

We are understandably delighted that he has persuaded John Wilson, Artistic Director of the Sinfonia of London, and someone who has a wonderful background in the brass band world to step in to take his place and to direct us on Martin Ellerby's 'Elgar Variations'."

Amazing opportunity

Matt added: "It's an amazing opportunity to have an internationally acclaimed conductor such as John work with us. We haven't too many conductors take us at contests over the years and we hope this won't be the last time we work with John either.

As you can imagine, everyone is excited about things, so please come along to the contest and support us and the rest of the competitors — its promises to be a great event."

Thanks

The band also took the opportunity to thank Amos Miller and The Royal College of Music for their ongoing support of the band that has enjoyed a close connection together since its formation.

"This has been integral to our ongoing success and commitment to performing, and our relationship as Brass Band in Residence continues to grow year on year."