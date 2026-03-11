Morton set for National role with Stavanger

                 

David Morton will direct Stavanger Band at the 2027 Norwegian National Championships.

Wednesday, 11 March 2026

        

Stavanger Brass Band has announced the appointment of David Morton to direct the band at the 2027 National Championships.

It follows what the band told 4BR was, "a long-term and carefully considered process", with Band Chairperson Anders Rydberg saying: "David has been a natural candidate for the role as we have carefully followed his development over a long period and maintained dialogue with him for several years.

His musical values, leadership style and long-term view of development align closely with how Stavanger Brass Band wants to work. We now look forward to welcoming him to the team alongside resident conductor, Emil Bjørklund."

Impressed

4BR was informed that the Stavanger management was particularly impressed by the conductor's growing international experience at the highest level and his ability to combine artistic ambition with a strong focus on individual and collective development.

In 2025 he directed Oslofjord Brass to the First Division Siddis title as well as Desford Colliery to the National Championship of Great Britain crown. He is set to conduct EverReady at the forthcoming North of England Area Championships.

"David takes musical development seriously," Anders added. "He is genuinely interested in the musicians in front of him and in creating the conditions for them to grow, perform and excel."

Musical ambition

Reflecting on the appointment David himself added: "The opportunity to work with a band of Stavanger's quality has been enhanced for me by their musical ambition. There is something special about working with a band with such elite level expectations."

He added: "Because of this I expect a full commitment from everyone involved, myself included. I will set high standards, and I also expect the musicians to challenge me in return building trust and support in a strong environment.

There is such an exciting mix of talent here who know what it takes to succeed at the highest level. I am greatly looking forward to meeting the band and starting this journey together at the Norwegian National Championships."

        

