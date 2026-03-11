New Albion identity for Roberts Bakery

The Roberts Bakery Band will now be known as Witton Albion Band after joining forces with a local football club that shares positive commitment to its local community.

The Roberts Bakery Band is set to become the Witton Albion Band after confirming a commitment has been made by the football club to align itself with the band's ethos of making a positive impact on its local community.

Since late 2025, the band has been rehearsing at their U Lock It Stadium, following its relocation from the Roberts Bakery premises due to a business restructuring.

The football team based in Northwich currently plays in the Northern Premier League and was formed in 1887. In recent years it has also enjoyed a rejuvenation off its pitch with a commitment to its local community thought its 'Football for Everyone Community for Life' strategy.

Incredibly generous

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "Witton Albion Football Club has been incredibly generous and is fully aligned with our commitment to making a positive impact in the local community of Northwich and its surrounding areas.

This alignment, coupled with the club's generous provision of a rehearsal space and storage for our sizeable library and instruments, has led to the decision to work more closely in future and adopt the club name."

Roberts end

The decision marks the end of a 45 year relationship between the band (formerly known as Middlewich Town Band) and the well-known family bread makers. The final performance under the name came at the recent North West Area Championships in Blackpool.

During that time the band enjoyed considerable success at different competitive levels, including winning the North West Area title in the Second Section and First Section (twice) as well as claiming a podium finish at the First Section National Finals in 2015.

We now look forward to an exciting new era and a full concert and contest schedule as the Witton Albion Band, and even more so, to our partnership with Witton Albion Football Club Band spokesperson

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Thanks

The spokesperson added: "It will take some time to fully rebrand the band and its online presence, but work on this will commence immediately. We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the Roberts family for 46 years of fantastic support, without which the band would not be where it is today.

We now look forward to an exciting new era and a full concert and contest schedule as the Witton Albion Band, and even more so, to our partnership with Witton Albion Football Club."