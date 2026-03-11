Necessity of Renewal for Dutch Nationals

A new work by Dutch composer Dennis Hazenoot will test the Second Division bands at the Dutch National Championships.

Foundation NBK, the organisers of the Dutch National Championships have announced the set work that will test bands in the Second Division of the event to be held in Utrecht later this year.

'The Necessity of Renewal' by Dennis Hazenoot follows the recent announcements that 'Inner Citadel' (Geert Jan Kroon) and 'Spirit of Life' (Meindert Boekel arr. Philip Harper) will be used in the First and Third Division respectively.

Several works

Hazenoot (1988) is a Dutch composer, arranger, and conductor. In 2024, his 'Symphony No. 1: To Wonder and Excitement' for wind orchestra was premiered to critical acclaim at the TivoliVredenburg venue which will host the National Championships.

He has also written several works for Dutch military bands including a concerto for three euphoniums. His approach to composition reflects his appreciation of Goethe's observation that, "Everything clever has already been thought of; one must only try to think it once more".

This perspective reflects Hazenoot's approach: honouring tradition while allowing his own personality to resonate through his music.

Older roots

The work was commissioned by the NBK Foundation, with the composer stating: "While some ideas are clearly more innovative than others, I believe they are inevitably rooted in older ideas or underlying patterns.

Furthermore, an idea or artwork can only be called innovative when it is contrasted with something that preceded it."

Structure

'The Necessity of Renewal' therefore refers to both his vision of artistic innovation and inspiration from Bach, Handel, Beethoven, film composer Jerry Goldsmith, and the brass band works of Simpson, McCabe, and Gregson.

It consists of an Introduction followed by six thematically diverse variations which build to a chorale where the main theme is finally heard in its entirety for the first time before concluding with a stately coda.

For more information on the composer go to: www.dennishazenoot.com