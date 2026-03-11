Last touches being put in place for Torquay

There is sure to be a great weekend of contesting in Torquay this weekend as the West of England Regional Championships take place.

The West of England Regional Championships over the weekend of the 14th & 15th March at The Riviera International Centre and Upton Vale Baptist Church, Torquay, with 75 bands taking part — up two from last year.

Qualifiers

Two bands in addition to the pre-qualified Flowers, will gain an invitation to the Royal Albert Hall National Final. The defending champion is Aldbourne Band.

Three bands in the First, Second and Third Sections, plus 2 bands in the Fourth Section will qualify for an invitation to compete at the York National Finals.

The Second Section takes place at Upton Vale Baptist Church on Saturday 14th March (12.30pm start), all other sections take place at the Riviera Centre (starting both days at 9.00am).

Recordings of all the performances on the weekend will be made by World of Brass and will be made available as soon as possible.

Championship Section:

Test Piece: Elgar Variations (Martin Ellerby)

Adjudicators: Leigh Baker; Alan Morrison

Sunday 15th March (following Third Section)

A W Parker (Drybrook) (Joshua Ruck)

Aldbourne (Glyn Williams)

Camborne (Dr Gareth Churcher)

Chalford (Steve Tubb)

City of Bristol Brass (Craig Roberts)

Filton Concert Brass (Michael Fowles)

Flowers (Paul Holland)

Lydbrook (David Barringer)

Michelmersh Silver (Kevin Smith)

St Dennis (Darren R Hawken)

Verwood Concert Brass (Kevin Smith)

Woodfalls (Russell Gray)

First Section:



Test Piece: Variations on 'Was Lebet' (Andrew Wainwright)

Adjudicators: Anne Crookston; Leigh Baker

Saturday 14th March following Fourth Section

Andover Town (Ben Halstead)

Bodmin Town (Simon Badge)

Bournemouth Concert Brass (Lloyd Bartlett)

Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall)

Forest of Dean Brass (Martyn Patterson)

Glastonbury Brass (Liam Grunsell)

Gosport Solent Brass (Phillip Littlemore)

Helston Town (Andrew Berryman)

Hyde (Kyle Blake)

Lympstone (Chris Spreadbury)

Nailsworth Silver (Anri Adachi)

Plymouth City Brass (David Ponsford)

Porthleven Town (Tom Bassett)

Roche Brass (Matt Green)

Sherborne Town (David Shead)

Sidmouth Town (Adrian Harvey)

St Austell Town (Steve Sykes)

Second Section:

Test Piece: 20,000 Leagues under the Sea (Philip Harper)

Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns; Alan Morrison

Upton Vale Baptist Church

Saturday 14th March

Bratton Silver (Colin Hogg)

Camborne Brass (Alan Pope BEM)

Cinderford (Steve Kane)

Denmead Brass (Estelle Flood)

Hatherleigh Silver (Ed Keeley)

Lanner & District Silver (Stuart Chappell)

Lydney Town (Dr Thomas Dunne)

Mount Charles (Jeremy Taylor)

Ocean Brass (Chris Davis)

Poole Borough (Andrew Elliott)

Shrewton Silver (Emily Wilson)

St Keverne (Karl Long)

Verwood Town (Kevin Smith)

Weston Brass (Stephen Sykes)

Wotton under Edge & District (Jim Bennett)

Wroughton Silver (Neil Webb)

Third Section:

Three Haworth Impressions (Gordon Langford)

Adjudicators: Michael Alcorn; Stephanie Binns

Sunday 15th March

Bideford Town (Mark Durham)

Bream Silver (Hugh Bamford)

Brunel Brass Academy (Daniel Hall)

Cheltenham Silver (Neil Brownless)

City of Bath Brass (Jason Andrews)

Crewkerne Silver (Paul Denegri)

Downton (Lloyd Bartlett)

Exeter Railway (Ben Elliott)

Illogan Sparnon Silver (Shaun Marsden)

Midsomer Norton & Radstock Silver (Harry Chambers)

New Forest Brass (Ian Luxford)

Redruth Town (Mark Wilson)

Saltash Town (Joshua Green)

Shanklin Town Brass (IOW) (Ashley Wicks)

St Pinnock (Helen Varley)

St Stythians (James Burns)

Swindon Brass (Steve Yorke)

Fourth Section:

Test Piece: Indian Summer (Eric Ball)

Adjudicators: Michael Alcorn; Alan Duguid

Saturday 14th March:

Bugle Silver (Aaron Harvey)

Chalford Academy (Steve Tubb)

Cheltenham Silver Academy (Colin Forster)

Indian Queens (George J Barnes-Collier)

Okehampton Excelsior Silver (Paul Pennicotte-Henri)

Pendennis Brass (Harry Weir)

Pillowell Silver (Ian Whitburn)

Plymouth City Brass Academy (Paul Norley)

Shaftesbury Town Silver (Martin Hill)

South Molton Town (Chris Willis MBE)

Test Valley Brass (Edward March)

Tewkesbury Town (Will Norman)

Weymouth Concert Brass (David Ansell)