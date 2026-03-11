Hepworth ambition embraces Higgins Concerto Grosso

The newly crowned Yorkshire Area champions will join forces with Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra for a performance of Gavin Higgins' imposing 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' in Huddersfield next month.

Landmark

It will be a landmark occasion for the band as it follows the acclaimed UK performances given of the work, first at its world premiere at the 2022 BBC Proms with Tredegar Band and the National Orchestra of Wales, followed by two performances given by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and National Youth Orchestra in 2024.

The Royal Philharmonic Society and Sky Arts award winning composition has also been performed abroad with a major recording featuring Tredegar and the National Orchestra of Wales due to be released late this year.

Programme

The Huddersfield concert led by conductor Benjamin Ellin on Saturday 18th April (7.30pm) will also feature Strauss's 'Festmusik der Stadt Wien' and 'Ein Heldenleben'. There will also be a pre-concert talk about the work prior to the performance (6.30pm).

Most ambitious

A spokesperson for Hepworth Band told 4BR: "This performance marks one of the region's most ambitious crossâ€‘genre collaborations.

The 'Concerto Grosso' has been received with widespread critical and award-winning acclaim and is the most ambitious musical project the band has been a part of. As newly crowned Yorkshire champion we are honoured to premiere to an audience we know will fully appreciate its remarkable stature."

Tickets:

Ticket prices: Full £16-£23; Concessions £12-£15; Students from £6 (season and booking options available).

Preâ€‘concert talk at 6.30pm is free to ticket holders.

Book online: Tickets are available via Kirklees Council's Town Halls booking page.