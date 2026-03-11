Saddleworth & Oldham District Whit Friday details announced

There will be 11 venues to visit for players, supporters and visitors alike as the greatest free show one earth welcomes the bands yet again.

The organisers of the 2026 Saddleworth & Oldham District Whit Friday contests have released details of the 11 venues which form their overall championship event on 29th May.

Once again it has been supported by Oldham Council, with the organisers thanking them for the work undertaken in liaising closely with each village committee — from co-ordinating road closures, providing first aid support and developing comprehensive community safety plans, through to financial support for prize funds.

The remarkable volunteers were presented with the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service in 2021.

They stated that they hoped this "vital practical support" would "ensure everything runs smoothly for local residents, businesses and the thousands of visitors."

Proud to be part

In response the Council is said to be, "proud to play a key role in sustaining and strengthening this treasured tradition and helping it thrive for generations to come."

In addition, contest organisers are indebted to private sponsors who continue to contribute so generously to the prize funds. This year there is over £35,000 in prize money to be won.

Competing bands are also reminded that the Saddleworth and Oldham Whit Friday website offers valuable information to assist them on the day. It has details and links to all contests, a map of the area, and information on the number of bands waiting to play at each contest.

Registration requirements

This year, registration of all competing bands is expected before the 27th May,

Bands must register at: https://saddleworthwhitfriday.co.uk/registration-form/

Further clarification on instruments has also been incorporated into the Code of Practice details of which can be found at: https://saddleworthwhitfriday.co.uk/

Judges





This year's panel of judges consists of Leigh Baker, Christopher Bond, Gordon Eddison, Alan Fernie, Allan Holdsworth, T Newbigging, Jonathan Pippen, Benjamin Richeton, Stephen Tighe, Matt Whitfield and Christopher Wormald.

Midnight finish





4BR was informed that in agreement with Greater Manchester Police and Oldham Council, all contests must be concluded by midnight.

This year, registration of all competing bands is expected before the 27th May organisers

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Prize Fund and Venues

Saddleworth & Oldham Area Prize Fund:

Area Open Champion: £2,500, 2nd: £1,000, 3rd: £750

Local Area Champion: £750, 2nd: £600, 3rd: £400

Youth: £250

Delph:

http://delphwhitfriday.co.uk

Contest: 4.00pm — 10.30pm (subject to numbers waiting and Police guidance)

Main Prize: £1250

Prize Fund: £5,400

Adjudicator: Leigh Baker

Contact: Bob Rodgers (07843082582) info@delphwhitfriday.co.uk Bands can contact on the night itself (07742230464)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/delphwhitfridaybandcontest/ X: @delphcontest

Denshaw:

http://www.denshawcontest.co.uk

Contest: 4.00pm — 10.30pm

Main Prize: £1,000

Prize Fund: £4,420

Adjudicator: Allan Holdsworth

Contact: Andrina Baxter (07920763979)

X: @denshawcontest

Facebook: Denshawcontest

Instagram @denshawwhitfridaycontest

Diggle:

http://www.digglebandcontest.co.uk

Contest: 4.00pm — 10.30pm

Main Prize: £1,000

Prize Fund: £3,690

Adjudicator: Gordon Eddison

Contact: diggle@saddleworthwhitfriday.co.uk

Facebook: DiggleBandContest

Instagram: @digglecontest

Dobcross:

Contest: 4.00pm — 10.00pm

Main Prize: £1,000

Prize Fund: £4,210

(new for 2026: 2 sectional prizes per section)

Adjudicator: Stephen Tighe

Contact: Elaine Shaw dobxwhitfriday@gmail.com

X: @DobcrossWhitFri

Facebook: Dobcross Whit Friday United Effort

Instagram:@dobxwhitfriday

YouTube @dobcrosswhitfriday

The Dobcross contest will be livestreamed on a YouTube channel

Friezland:

All bands excluding Championship, First and Second Section

Contest: 4.00pm — 10.00pm

Main Prize: £200

Prize Fund: £1,150

Adjudicator: T. Newbigging

Contact: friezland@saddleworthwhitfriday.co.uk

X:friezwhitbands

Greenfield:

Registration from: 3.30pm

Contest: 4.00pm — 10.00pm

Main Prize: £1,000

Prize Fund: £4,570

Adjudicator: Chris Wormald

Contact: Jamie Curley (07484 628043)

Grotton:

Contest: 4.00pm — 10.00pm

Main Prize: £800

Prize Fund: £3,400

Adjudicator: Christopher Bond

Contact: Anna Oldfield (07799200454) grottonbbc@hotmail.com

Facebook: Grotton Whit Friday Band Contest

Lydgate:

Contest: 4.00pm — 10.30pm

Main Prize: £1,400

Prize Fund: £4,785

Adjudicator: Matt Whitfield

Contact: lydgate@saddleworthwhitfriday.co.uk

X: https://x.com/lydgatecontest

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lydgatebrassbandcontest/

Lees & Springhead:

Contest: 4.00pm — 10.30pm

Main Prize: £700

Prize Fund: £2,105

Adjudicator: Alan Fernie

Contact: Michaela (07951128250)

X: @leesbandcontest

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leesandspringheadwhitbandcontest/?locale=en_GB

Scouthead & Austerlands:

Contest: 4.00pm — 10.30pm

Main Prize: £1,000

Prize Fund: £4,710

Adjudicator: Jonathan Pippen

Contact: sandabbcc@gmail.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/1F8Gy9rbgx/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Uppermill:

Contest 4:00pm -10:00pm

Main Prize: £1,250

Prize Fund: £5,325

Adjudicator: Benjamin Richeton

Contact: 07851370442 uppermill@saddleworthwhitfriday.co.uk Facebook: @Uppermillwhitfriday

X: @UppermillWhit2