Saddleworth & Oldham District Whit Friday details announced

There will be 11 venues to visit for players, supporters and visitors alike as the greatest free show one earth welcomes the bands yet again.

Whit Friday
  Whit Friday provides a packed day for inclusive music making in the area

Wednesday, 11 March 2026

        

The organisers of the 2026 Saddleworth & Oldham District Whit Friday contests have released details of the 11 venues which form their overall championship event on 29th May.

Once again it has been supported by Oldham Council, with the organisers thanking them for the work undertaken in liaising closely with each village committee — from co-ordinating road closures, providing first aid support and developing comprehensive community safety plans, through to financial support for prize funds.

The remarkable volunteers were presented with the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service in 2021.

They stated that they hoped this "vital practical support" would "ensure everything runs smoothly for local residents, businesses and the thousands of visitors."

Proud to be part

In response the Council is said to be, "proud to play a key role in sustaining and strengthening this treasured tradition and helping it thrive for generations to come."

In addition, contest organisers are indebted to private sponsors who continue to contribute so generously to the prize funds. This year there is over £35,000 in prize money to be won.

Competing bands are also reminded that the Saddleworth and Oldham Whit Friday website offers valuable information to assist them on the day. It has details and links to all contests, a map of the area, and information on the number of bands waiting to play at each contest.

Registration requirements

This year, registration of all competing bands is expected before the 27th May,
Bands must register at: https://saddleworthwhitfriday.co.uk/registration-form/

Further clarification on instruments has also been incorporated into the Code of Practice details of which can be found at: https://saddleworthwhitfriday.co.uk/

Judges



This year's panel of judges consists of Leigh Baker, Christopher Bond, Gordon Eddison, Alan Fernie, Allan Holdsworth, T Newbigging, Jonathan Pippen, Benjamin Richeton, Stephen Tighe, Matt Whitfield and Christopher Wormald.

Midnight finish



4BR was informed that in agreement with Greater Manchester Police and Oldham Council, all contests must be concluded by midnight.

This year, registration of all competing bands is expected before the 27th May

Prize Fund and Venues

Saddleworth & Oldham Area Prize Fund:
Area Open Champion: £2,500, 2nd: £1,000, 3rd: £750
Local Area Champion: £750, 2nd: £600, 3rd: £400
Youth: £250

Delph:

http://delphwhitfriday.co.uk
Contest: 4.00pm — 10.30pm (subject to numbers waiting and Police guidance)

Main Prize: £1250
Prize Fund: £5,400
Adjudicator: Leigh Baker

Contact: Bob Rodgers (07843082582) info@delphwhitfriday.co.uk Bands can contact on the night itself (07742230464)
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/delphwhitfridaybandcontest/ X: @delphcontest

Denshaw:

http://www.denshawcontest.co.uk
Contest: 4.00pm — 10.30pm

Main Prize: £1,000
Prize Fund: £4,420
Adjudicator: Allan Holdsworth

Contact: Andrina Baxter (07920763979)
X: @denshawcontest
Facebook: Denshawcontest
Instagram @denshawwhitfridaycontest

Diggle:

http://www.digglebandcontest.co.uk
Contest: 4.00pm — 10.30pm

Main Prize: £1,000
Prize Fund: £3,690
Adjudicator: Gordon Eddison

Contact: diggle@saddleworthwhitfriday.co.uk
Facebook: DiggleBandContest
Instagram: @digglecontest

Dobcross:

Contest: 4.00pm — 10.00pm

Main Prize: £1,000
Prize Fund: £4,210
(new for 2026: 2 sectional prizes per section)
Adjudicator: Stephen Tighe

Contact: Elaine Shaw dobxwhitfriday@gmail.com
X: @DobcrossWhitFri
Facebook: Dobcross Whit Friday United Effort
Instagram:@dobxwhitfriday
YouTube @dobcrosswhitfriday
The Dobcross contest will be livestreamed on a YouTube channel

Friezland:

All bands excluding Championship, First and Second Section
Contest: 4.00pm — 10.00pm

Main Prize: £200
Prize Fund: £1,150
Adjudicator: T. Newbigging

Contact: friezland@saddleworthwhitfriday.co.uk
X:friezwhitbands

Greenfield:

Registration from: 3.30pm
Contest: 4.00pm — 10.00pm

Main Prize: £1,000
Prize Fund: £4,570
Adjudicator: Chris Wormald

Contact: Jamie Curley (07484 628043)

Grotton:

Contest: 4.00pm — 10.00pm

Main Prize: £800
Prize Fund: £3,400
Adjudicator: Christopher Bond

Contact: Anna Oldfield (07799200454) grottonbbc@hotmail.com
Facebook: Grotton Whit Friday Band Contest

Lydgate:

Contest: 4.00pm — 10.30pm

Main Prize: £1,400
Prize Fund: £4,785
Adjudicator: Matt Whitfield

Contact: lydgate@saddleworthwhitfriday.co.uk
X: https://x.com/lydgatecontest
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lydgatebrassbandcontest/

Lees & Springhead:

Contest: 4.00pm — 10.30pm

Main Prize: £700
Prize Fund: £2,105
Adjudicator: Alan Fernie

Contact: Michaela (07951128250)
X: @leesbandcontest
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leesandspringheadwhitbandcontest/?locale=en_GB

Scouthead & Austerlands:

Contest: 4.00pm — 10.30pm

Main Prize: £1,000
Prize Fund: £4,710
Adjudicator: Jonathan Pippen

Contact: sandabbcc@gmail.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/1F8Gy9rbgx/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Uppermill:

Contest 4:00pm -10:00pm

Main Prize: £1,250
Prize Fund: £5,325
Adjudicator: Benjamin Richeton

Contact: 07851370442 uppermill@saddleworthwhitfriday.co.uk Facebook: @Uppermillwhitfriday
X: @UppermillWhit2

        

