Saddleworth & Oldham District Whit Friday details announced

The organisers of the 2026 Saddleworth & Oldham District Whit Friday contests have released details of the 11 venues which form their overall championship event on 29th May.
Once again it has been supported by Oldham Council, with the organisers thanking them for the work undertaken in liaising closely with each village committee — from co-ordinating road closures, providing first aid support and developing comprehensive community safety plans, through to financial support for prize funds.
The remarkable volunteers were presented with the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service in 2021.
They stated that they hoped this "vital practical support" would "ensure everything runs smoothly for local residents, businesses and the thousands of visitors."
Proud to be part
In response the Council is said to be, "proud to play a key role in sustaining and strengthening this treasured tradition and helping it thrive for generations to come."
In addition, contest organisers are indebted to private sponsors who continue to contribute so generously to the prize funds. This year there is over £35,000 in prize money to be won.
Competing bands are also reminded that the Saddleworth and Oldham Whit Friday website offers valuable information to assist them on the day. It has details and links to all contests, a map of the area, and information on the number of bands waiting to play at each contest.
Registration requirements
This year, registration of all competing bands is expected before the 27th May,
Bands must register at: https://saddleworthwhitfriday.co.uk/registration-form/
Further clarification on instruments has also been incorporated into the Code of Practice details of which can be found at: https://saddleworthwhitfriday.co.uk/
Judges
This year's panel of judges consists of Leigh Baker, Christopher Bond, Gordon Eddison, Alan Fernie, Allan Holdsworth, T Newbigging, Jonathan Pippen, Benjamin Richeton, Stephen Tighe, Matt Whitfield and Christopher Wormald.
Midnight finish
4BR was informed that in agreement with Greater Manchester Police and Oldham Council, all contests must be concluded by midnight.
Prize Fund and Venues
Saddleworth & Oldham Area Prize Fund:
Area Open Champion: £2,500, 2nd: £1,000, 3rd: £750
Local Area Champion: £750, 2nd: £600, 3rd: £400
Youth: £250
Delph:
http://delphwhitfriday.co.uk
Contest: 4.00pm — 10.30pm (subject to numbers waiting and Police guidance)
Main Prize: £1250
Prize Fund: £5,400
Adjudicator: Leigh Baker
Contact: Bob Rodgers (07843082582) info@delphwhitfriday.co.uk Bands can contact on the night itself (07742230464)
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/delphwhitfridaybandcontest/ X: @delphcontest
Denshaw:
http://www.denshawcontest.co.uk
Contest: 4.00pm — 10.30pm
Main Prize: £1,000
Prize Fund: £4,420
Adjudicator: Allan Holdsworth
Contact: Andrina Baxter (07920763979)
X: @denshawcontest
Facebook: Denshawcontest
Instagram @denshawwhitfridaycontest
Diggle:
http://www.digglebandcontest.co.uk
Contest: 4.00pm — 10.30pm
Main Prize: £1,000
Prize Fund: £3,690
Adjudicator: Gordon Eddison
Contact: diggle@saddleworthwhitfriday.co.uk
Facebook: DiggleBandContest
Instagram: @digglecontest
Dobcross:
Contest: 4.00pm — 10.00pm
Main Prize: £1,000
Prize Fund: £4,210
(new for 2026: 2 sectional prizes per section)
Adjudicator: Stephen Tighe
Contact: Elaine Shaw dobxwhitfriday@gmail.com
X: @DobcrossWhitFri
Facebook: Dobcross Whit Friday United Effort
Instagram:@dobxwhitfriday
YouTube @dobcrosswhitfriday
The Dobcross contest will be livestreamed on a YouTube channel
Friezland:
All bands excluding Championship, First and Second Section
Contest: 4.00pm — 10.00pm
Main Prize: £200
Prize Fund: £1,150
Adjudicator: T. Newbigging
Contact: friezland@saddleworthwhitfriday.co.uk
X:friezwhitbands
Greenfield:
Registration from: 3.30pm
Contest: 4.00pm — 10.00pm
Main Prize: £1,000
Prize Fund: £4,570
Adjudicator: Chris Wormald
Contact: Jamie Curley (07484 628043)
Grotton:
Contest: 4.00pm — 10.00pm
Main Prize: £800
Prize Fund: £3,400
Adjudicator: Christopher Bond
Contact: Anna Oldfield (07799200454) grottonbbc@hotmail.com
Facebook: Grotton Whit Friday Band Contest
Lydgate:
Contest: 4.00pm — 10.30pm
Main Prize: £1,400
Prize Fund: £4,785
Adjudicator: Matt Whitfield
Contact: lydgate@saddleworthwhitfriday.co.uk
X: https://x.com/lydgatecontest
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lydgatebrassbandcontest/
Lees & Springhead:
Contest: 4.00pm — 10.30pm
Main Prize: £700
Prize Fund: £2,105
Adjudicator: Alan Fernie
Contact: Michaela (07951128250)
X: @leesbandcontest
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leesandspringheadwhitbandcontest/?locale=en_GB
Scouthead & Austerlands:
Contest: 4.00pm — 10.30pm
Main Prize: £1,000
Prize Fund: £4,710
Adjudicator: Jonathan Pippen
Contact: sandabbcc@gmail.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/1F8Gy9rbgx/?mibextid=wwXIfr
Uppermill:
Contest 4:00pm -10:00pm
Main Prize: £1,250
Prize Fund: £5,325
Adjudicator: Benjamin Richeton
Contact: 07851370442 uppermill@saddleworthwhitfriday.co.uk Facebook: @Uppermillwhitfriday
X: @UppermillWhit2