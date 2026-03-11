                 

*
banner

News

Positive Times for banding in the media

The highly respected chief music critic of The Times has added to the recent positive flow of news about the banding world and its performers.

Moore and Lloyd
  Peter Moore and Matilda Lloyd were interviewed in the article (Images courtesy of Peter Moore and Geoffrey Schied)

Wednesday, 11 March 2026

        

The last few days has seen a welcome level of positive regional and national media coverage for the banding movement.

It follows Radio 3's recent highlight coverage of some of the performances at this year's RNCM International Brass Band Festival, as well as images featured in the Yorkshire Post and The Times from the Yorkshire Regional Championships in Huddersfield.

The Times



More significant however was the article written by Richard Morrison in The Times (Wednesday March 11th) entitled 'Bold as brass: the new generation'.

It not only celebrated the talents of trombonist Peter Moore and trumpet soloist Matilda Lloyd (above), but also shone a light on the excellent work undertaken by Sean Chandler with the Shepherd Group Brass Band. All three are short listed in Royal Philharmonic Society Award categories this year.

Richard Morrison MBE has been a long term advocate for banding (his father Don was conductor of the Hendon Band for many years), and in the article he described himself as "biased" in believing were few finer sounds than a brass band in full cry.

He has been chief music critic for The Times since 1992 and was 'Columnist of the Year' in 2012 from the Professional Publishers Association.

Partisan ferocity

And whilst he admitted that even half a century after he played that "nothing has changed", he still felt "the partisan ferocity" of a brass band contest was still evident.

His short interviews with Moore and Lloyd in the article accentuated their positive experiences as young players.

However he was also understandably impressed not only by the six separate bands that form the Shepherd Group organisation, but specifically the work Sean Chandler undertakes to make it an inclusive environment for deaf children to enjoy playing a brass band instrument.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Moore and Lloyd

Positive Times for banding in the media

March 11 • The highly respected chief music critic of The Times has added to the recent positive flow of news about the banding world and its performers.

Whit Friday

Saddleworth & Oldham District Whit Friday details announced

March 11 • There will be 11 venues to visit for players, supporters and visitors alike as the greatest free show one earth welcomes the bands yet again.

Higgins

Hepworth ambition embraces Higgins Concerto Grosso

March 11 • The newly crowned Yorkshire Area champions will join forces with Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra for a performance of Gavin Higgins' imposing 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' in Huddersfield next month.

Brangwyn Hall

Welsh bands prepare for Brangwyn tests

March 11 • 35 bands will compete at the Welsh Regional Championships — and its a 11.00am start each day in Swansea.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - London Central Fellowship Band

Saturday 7 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Band of the Salvation Army

Tuesday 10 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Queen Victorias Consort

Friday 13 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Slide Effect Trombone Quartet

Friday 20 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Welsh Guards Band Septet

Friday 20 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

March 11 • Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday(16th) at 11am. We welcome players of all abilities to join us for a friendly relaxed rehearsal.. Its all free including the coffee and cake.

Glossop Old Band

March 11 • Our friendly second section band are looking for a BB bass player to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history.

Rushden Town Band

March 8 • 2nd Trombone for Midlands Area First Section Champions 2026.

Pro Cards »

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top