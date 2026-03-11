                 

*
banner

News

Welsh bands prepare for Brangwyn tests

35 bands will compete at the Welsh Regional Championships — and its a 11.00am start each day in Swansea.

Brangwyn Hall
  The contest is held at Swansea's Brangwyn Hall.

Wednesday, 11 March 2026

        

The Welsh Regional Championship will take place at the Brangwyn Hall in Swansea this weekend (14th & 15th March) with 35 bands looking to claim their invitations to represent the nation at the National Finals in York and London.

Encouragement

Although it is the smallest field for some considerable time, with two late withdrawals, there is encouraging news with an entry of six bands in the Fourth Section — up from just the three in 2025. These include debutant bands, Brass@Bont and Cambrian.

Qualifiers

Two bands will qualify from the Championship Section, where the defending champion is Tredegar. The winner will also be invited to represent Wales at the 2027 European Championships in Montreux.

Two bands will also qualify for the National Finals in York in September from the Second and Third Sections, with 1 band from the First and Fourth in accordance with current rules.

Schedule

Saturday will kick off at 11.00am with Section 2 (8 bands), followed by Section 4 (6 bands) and Section 1 (6 bands).

Sunday will also start at 11.00am with Section 3 (8 bands) followed by the Championship Section (7 bands). A short concert will be given by the RWCM&D Brass Band prior to the announcement of the results.

Championship Section:

Test Piece: Elgar Variations (Martin Ellerby)
Adjudicators: Dr Stephen Cobb; Stephen Roberts

1. BTM (Richard Marshall)
2. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) M1 (David Roberts)
3. Cory (Philip Harper)
4. Ebbw Valley (Matthew Rowe)
5. Northop Silver (Thomas Wyss)
6. Tongwynlais Temperance (Owen Farr)
7. Tredegar Town (Ian Porthouse)

First Section:

Test Piece: Variations on 'Was Lebet' (Andrew Wainwright)
Adjudicators: Dr Stephen Cobb; Stephen Roberts

1. Beaumaris (Bari Gwilliam)
2. Lewis Merthyr (Carl Saunders)
3. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)
4. Pontardulais Town (Paul Jenkins)
5. Tylorstown (Andrew Jones)
6. Usk (James Jones)

Second Section:

Test Piece: 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea (Philip Harper)
Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs; Martin Heartfield

1. Abergavenny Borough (Lana Tingay)
2. Abertillery Town (Lee Blankley)
3. Ammanford Town Silver (Glyn Rhys Davies)
4. City of Wrexham (Matt Ryan)
5. Crosskeys Silver (Dave Collins)
6. Markham & District (Gary Davies)
7. Newport Borough (Martin McHale)
8. Royal Buckley Town (Keith Jones)

Withdrew: Crwbin

Third Section:

Test Piece: Three Haworth Impressions (Gordon Langford)
Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs; Martin Heartfield

1. Briton Ferry Silver (Jeff Pearce)
2. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) 2 (John Murray)
3. Cwmtawe (Wayne Pedrick)
4. Mid Rhondda (Adrian Morton)
5. Newtown Silver (Alan Phillips)
6. Penclawdd (Alan Bourne)
7. Severn Tunnel (Louis Thomas)
8. Ynyshir (Robert Burnett)

Withdrew: Holywell

Fourth Section:

Test Piece: Indian Summer (Eric Ball)
Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs; Martin Heartfield

1. Blaenavon Town (Alun Williams)
2. Brass@Bont (Alison Gent)
3. Cambrian (Matthew Ruel)
4. Gwaun Cae Gurwen (Alex Parker)
5. Oakdale Silver (Adrian Browning)
6. Royal Oakeley Silver (Aled Williams)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Moore and Lloyd

Positive Times for banding in the media

March 11 • The highly respected chief music critic of The Times has added to the recent positive flow of news about the banding world and its performers.

Whit Friday

Saddleworth & Oldham District Whit Friday details announced

March 11 • There will be 11 venues to visit for players, supporters and visitors alike as the greatest free show one earth welcomes the bands yet again.

Higgins

Hepworth ambition embraces Higgins Concerto Grosso

March 11 • The newly crowned Yorkshire Area champions will join forces with Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra for a performance of Gavin Higgins' imposing 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' in Huddersfield next month.

Brangwyn Hall

Welsh bands prepare for Brangwyn tests

March 11 • 35 bands will compete at the Welsh Regional Championships — and its a 11.00am start each day in Swansea.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - London Central Fellowship Band

Saturday 7 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Band of the Salvation Army

Tuesday 10 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Queen Victorias Consort

Friday 13 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Slide Effect Trombone Quartet

Friday 20 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Welsh Guards Band Septet

Friday 20 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

March 11 • Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday(16th) at 11am. We welcome players of all abilities to join us for a friendly relaxed rehearsal.. Its all free including the coffee and cake.

Glossop Old Band

March 11 • Our friendly second section band are looking for a BB bass player to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history.

Rushden Town Band

March 8 • 2nd Trombone for Midlands Area First Section Champions 2026.

Pro Cards »

David Frame


Bass/Tenor Trombone Player, Adjudicator (Member of AoBBA) Occasional Conductor

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top