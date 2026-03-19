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York National Finals schedule to be announced on 7th April

Qualifiers for the Section 1-4 National Finals will find out on which day they will play next month.

York Barbican
  The National Finals take place at York Barbican on the weekend of the 19th & 20th September

Thursday, 19 March 2026

        

Kapitol Promotions Ltd, the organisers of the Section 1-4 National Finals to be held at York Barbican on the 19th & 20th September, have confirmed that an announcement regarding the schedule of the four contests for the event will be made public on Tuesday 7th April

The falls into line with current procedures following the conclusion of the current series of qualification events in Stevenage and Durham this weekend and the subsequent 14 day appeals period that follows.

Music and time

4BR was informed Kapitol will then finalise the schedule to "balance the number of qualifying bands with the duration the set test-pieces to ensure broadly consistent day lengths across the weekend."

The confirmed schedule will be shared with Regional Secretaries and published at: http://nbbcgb.co.uk and social media channels on Tuesday 7th April.

        

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