4BR Review — Episode 18

Enjoy the latest debate about the banding world as Edward Gregson and Paul Hindmarsh air their opinions on banding's artistic vision.

You can now enjoy the latest 4BR Review podcast, where 4BR Editor Iwan Fox and colleague Chris Thomas were joined by guests Edward Gregson and Paul Hindmarsh for the first in a new series looking at the fundamental issues challenging the brass band movement.

Perceptions

They discuss how the wider musical world perceives us, and what we must do to reinvigorate our artistic vision to broaden what many people believe have become self-imposed horizons.

Edward and Paul have enjoyed long established and critically acclaimed careers embracing various musical mediums, gaining widespread respect for their work and their opinions.

Who better then to tackle the one issue that is fundamental to the lasting artistic sustainability of the banding movement in the UK.

To enjoy:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nwExrw4YbPc&t=3015s