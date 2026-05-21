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Welsh youth set for trio of Harper led performances

The National Youth Brass Band of Wales and Philip Harper can be heard in Bangor, St David's and Newport in August.

NYBBWales
  The National Youth Brass Band of Wales will be led by Philip Harper

Thursday, 21 May 2026

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Wales will give performances in the north, west and east of Wales this year under the baton of Musical Director Philip Harper.

Established in 1982, the current cohort of 59 players will be led by Musical Director Philip Harper.

Concerts

The opening concert will take place on Friday 21st August at the Pritchard Jones Hall in Bangor (7.30pm), before they head to St David's in Pembrokeshire the following day for a concert at its famous cathedral (7.30pm).

The final performance takes place on Sunday 23rd August at 2.00pm at The Riverfront Theatre in Newport.

Find out more

To find out more and book ticket, go to: https://www.nyaw.org.uk/whats-on

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Wales

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