              

*
banner

News

Willebroek to show case major talents in Birmingham

A trio major compositions will be showcased by the current World and Belgian champions at the Elgar International Festival of Brass.

Willebroek
  Brass Band Willebroek will showcase their talents in Birmingham on Sunday 7th June

Thursday, 21 May 2026

        

The current World and Belgian National Champion, Brass Band Willebroek has given details of the programme it will showcase at the forthcoming Elgar International Festival of Brass at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

The band will appear at noon on Sunday 7th June as part of a day that also features the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire Brass Band, Black Dyke, Flowers and Foden's, as well as euphonium star David Childs.

Artistic profile

The multiple major championship winning Belgian ensemble will once again be directed by their inspirational MD, Frans Violet on a programme that reflects both its national and international artistic profile.

That will be seen with the inclusion of three major works — including 'Mirage' by Jan de Haan which is to be used as the set-work at the WMC World Championships in Kerkrade in July.

The band will also reprise 'Orpheus & Eurydice' by Stijn Aertgeerts, which they performed as their own-choice work at the recent European Championships in Linz. The trio is completed by Philip Sparke's 'Evolution — Five States of Change'.

They will open the programme at the Bradshaw Hall with 'Song t(w)o the North' written by principal cornet player Lode Violet, who will also be their featured soloists in Simon Van Hoeke's 'Fantasia on a Flemish Sea Song'.

Tickets:


Tickets for the concert can be booked at:
https://www.bcu.ac.uk/conservatoire/events-calendar/07-06-2026-elgar-international-festival-of-brass

        

TAGS: Brass Band Willebroek

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

NYBBWales

Welsh youth set for trio of Harper led performances

May 21 • The National Youth Brass Band of Wales and Philip Harper can be heard in Bangor, St David's and Newport in August.

4BR Reviw

4BR Review — Episode 18

May 21 • Enjoy the latest debate about the banding world as Edward Gregson and Paul Hindmarsh air their opinions on banding's artistic vision.

Willebroek

Willebroek to show case major talents in Birmingham

May 21 • A trio major compositions will be showcased by the current World and Belgian champions at the Elgar International Festival of Brass.

Dutch Open

Big bands and brass bands to provide entertainment at Dutch Open

May 21 • There will be plenty of great entertainment on offer on stage at the Dutch Open next month.

What's on »

Newstead Brass - Mansfield MVC - Brass and Voices

Sunday 24 May • Forest Town Arena. Clipstone Road West,. Mansfield NG19 0EE

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 29 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

The Hepworth Band - Brassband Burgermusik Luzern

Saturday 30 May • Dewsbury Minster, Vicarage Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF12 8DD

Fulham Brass Band - Summer Concert

Friday 5 June • St Dionis Church, Parsons Green SW6 4UH

Sherborne Town Band - Friends

Sunday 7 June • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Vacancies »

St John's Band (Mossley)

May 21 • We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a Bb and Eb Bass player (position negotiable). We rehearse Tuesday & Thursday evenings in Mossley.

St John's Band (Mossley)

May 21 • We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for SOLO CORNET players (position negotiable). We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.

Regent Brass

May 20 • Regent Brass (Championship Section) seek a Bb Bass to join our friendly, musically ambitious Central London band. We enjoy a varied and balanced schedule of concerts and contests, and regularly premiere new music.

Pro Cards »

Jenny Gartside

Bsc Hons
Jeweller, brass band themed jewellery and pin badges

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top