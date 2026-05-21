Willebroek to show case major talents in Birmingham

A trio major compositions will be showcased by the current World and Belgian champions at the Elgar International Festival of Brass.

The current World and Belgian National Champion, Brass Band Willebroek has given details of the programme it will showcase at the forthcoming Elgar International Festival of Brass at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

The band will appear at noon on Sunday 7th June as part of a day that also features the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire Brass Band, Black Dyke, Flowers and Foden's, as well as euphonium star David Childs.

Artistic profile

The multiple major championship winning Belgian ensemble will once again be directed by their inspirational MD, Frans Violet on a programme that reflects both its national and international artistic profile.

That will be seen with the inclusion of three major works — including 'Mirage' by Jan de Haan which is to be used as the set-work at the WMC World Championships in Kerkrade in July.

The band will also reprise 'Orpheus & Eurydice' by Stijn Aertgeerts, which they performed as their own-choice work at the recent European Championships in Linz. The trio is completed by Philip Sparke's 'Evolution — Five States of Change'.

They will open the programme at the Bradshaw Hall with 'Song t(w)o the North' written by principal cornet player Lode Violet, who will also be their featured soloists in Simon Van Hoeke's 'Fantasia on a Flemish Sea Song'.

Tickets:



Tickets for the concert can be booked at:

https://www.bcu.ac.uk/conservatoire/events-calendar/07-06-2026-elgar-international-festival-of-brass