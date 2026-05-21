Big bands and brass bands to provide entertainment at Dutch Open

The Groningen Brass Experience Festival which includes the Dutch Open Championships has confirmed that its Gala Concert will be rounded off with a performance by Die Big Band der Bundeswehr from Germany.
Energetic
The band combines its energetic sound with surprises and emotion and has performed to widespread acclaim from New York to Nairobi, Riyadh to Rio de Janeiro.
There will also be a pre-concert performance by Learn2Swing, a special project orchestra consisting of the youth big band Want2Swing from Assen, joined by young wind band musicians.
The event will take place on Thursday, 11th June, starting at SPOT / De Oosterpoort.
The Dutch Open Championships take place on Saturday 13th June.
Dutch Open
16 bands from The Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Belgium will provide their own-choice 30-minute repertoire programmes.
Championship Division:
Brass Band Schoonhoven A
Soli Brass
Brassband de Spijkerpakkenband
Provinciale Brassband Groningen
De Bazuin Oenkerk A
Brassband De Waldsang
First Division:
Hera Brass
Brassband Kunst naar Kracht
Brassband Amersfoort
Brassband Kirchenmusik Fluhli
Second Division:
Brass Band Duren
Brassband Musik Frohsinn Oberburg
Brassband De Lofklank
Gereformeerde Brassband Groningen
Christelijke Brassband Euphonia Wolvega
Brassband Looft den Heer
The full programme can be found at: www.groningenbrass.com