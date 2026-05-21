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Big bands and brass bands to provide entertainment at Dutch Open

There will be plenty of great entertainment on offer on stage at the Dutch Open next month.

Dutch Open
  The Dutch Open is part of the larger Groningen Brass Festival

Thursday, 21 May 2026

        

The Groningen Brass Experience Festival which includes the Dutch Open Championships has confirmed that its Gala Concert will be rounded off with a performance by Die Big Band der Bundeswehr from Germany.

Energetic

The band combines its energetic sound with surprises and emotion and has performed to widespread acclaim from New York to Nairobi, Riyadh to Rio de Janeiro.

There will also be a pre-concert performance by Learn2Swing, a special project orchestra consisting of the youth big band Want2Swing from Assen, joined by young wind band musicians.

The event will take place on Thursday, 11th June, starting at SPOT / De Oosterpoort.

The Dutch Open Championships take place on Saturday 13th June.

Dutch Open

16 bands from The Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Belgium will provide their own-choice 30-minute repertoire programmes.

Championship Division:

Brass Band Schoonhoven A
Soli Brass
Brassband de Spijkerpakkenband
Provinciale Brassband Groningen
De Bazuin Oenkerk A
Brassband De Waldsang

First Division:

Hera Brass
Brassband Kunst naar Kracht
Brassband Amersfoort
Brassband Kirchenmusik Fluhli

Second Division:

Brass Band Duren
Brassband Musik Frohsinn Oberburg
Brassband De Lofklank
Gereformeerde Brassband Groningen
Christelijke Brassband Euphonia Wolvega
Brassband Looft den Heer

The full programme can be found at: www.groningenbrass.com

        

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Big bands and brass bands to provide entertainment at Dutch Open

May 21 • There will be plenty of great entertainment on offer on stage at the Dutch Open next month.

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Musician | Trombonist | Educator

               

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