Report & Results: 2026 SBBA Solo & Ensemble Championships

There was a fantastic day of competitive solo and ensemble action to enjoy at Bellshill Salvation Army Centre.

There was an outstanding day of competitive solo and ensemble playing at the 2026 Scottish Solo & Ensemble Championships, hosted by the Bellshill Salvation Army Centre.

Finalists

Players competed in the Junior, Intermediate and Youth Finals having qualified through regional events through the various Scottish Banding Associations. The day was enjoyed by family and supporters alike, whilst adjudicator Hedley Benson had the immensely difficult task of picking the various winners.

Pianist Gina Baker also did a remarkable job throughout the day in accompanying performances, whilst Damien Martin was the excellent compere.

Ensembles:

The winners of the Kinneil Band Trophy in the Junior Ensemble Section were Campbeltown Brass who performed 'Kids Go Rock' and 'Let Me Entertain You'. A Gold Award also went to second placed St Ronan's Blue, with a Silver Award to St Ronan's White.

There was a very high standard of performance on show in the Intermediate Ensemble category with four Gold Awardees. In the end it was Galashiels Youth who took the honours for their cracking performance of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

The other Gold Awards went to Riverside Youth, Campbeltown High Brass and Campbeltown Brass.

There was also success to enjoy for Campbeltown in the Youth Ensemble category, with their performances of 'Amazing Grace' and 'Beer Barrel Polka' taking the honours. Selkirk Silver and Whitburn Youth also produced Gold Award performances.

Solo Awards:

The day was also packed with fine individual performances from players keen to claim the silverware on offer.

There were 14 brilliant players in the Junior Solo event which saw the first prize won by their tuba player Gemma Craig from Campbeltown with her super rendition of 'Bass in the Ballroom'.

There were also Gold Award given to Bailey Dickson (cornet), Evie Boax (horn) and Aaron Arthur (tuba). It was also highly encouraging to see performers on tuba, baritone, horn and cornet.

Isla Gillespie of Selkirk Silver claimed the Intermediate Solo title for a third successive year, as the rising cornet star gave a mature rendition of the tango 'Por Una Cabeza'. It was the latest accolade for the young player following her 'Best Instrumentalist' award gained at the recent Scottish Championships.

There were also excellent performances from the other 13 competitors, led by Gold Awardees, Iris Deane (cornet), Charles Colville (cornet) and Emily Kroegler (euphonium).

A keenly fought Youth Solo category was a real showcase for emerging talent with Riverside Youth horn player Andrea Crumlish eventually taking the honours with performance of the second movement of the 'Sonata for Horn and Piano'.

There were also Gold Award level performance to enjoy from Tyler Clark (horn) and Amber Gouraly (cornet).

Eight hour plus of fantastic entertainment was rounded off with the senior instrumentalists in the Open Solo class.

The winner was cornet player Lee Bathgate for his performance of 'Fantaisie Brillante', whilst Joshua Parkhill won the individual award for the best trombonist for his rendition of 'Bluebells of Scotland'.

Results:

Junior Ensembles: (12 and under)

1. Campbeltown Brass (Gold)

2. St Ronan's Blue (Gold)

3. St Ronan's White (Silver)

Intermediate Ensembles: (16 and under)

1. Galashiels Youth (Gold)

2. Riverside Youth (Gold)

3. Campbeltown High Brass (Gold)

4. Campbeltown Brass (Gold)

Other competitors:

Cupar Brass Bandits; Hawick Saxhornettes; Whitburn Youth

Youth Ensembles: (21 and under)

1. Campbeltown Quintet (Gold)

2. Selkirk Silver (Gold)

3. Whitburn Youth (Gold)

Junior Solos:



1. Jemma Craig (Campbeltown) — (Gold)

2. Bailey Dickson (St David's Brass) — Gold

3. Evie Boax (Irvine & Dreghorn) — Gold

4. Aaron Arthur (Riverside Youth) — Gold

Other competitors:

Lucas Clark (Cupar Brass Bandits)

Eilidh Farren (Whitburn Heartlands)

Vivien Giegerich (St Ronan's Silver)

Isla Hein (Forfar Future Brass)

Rebecca King (Cupar Brass Bandits)

Oliver Morley (Selkirk Silver)

Eva Murray (Hawick High)

Amelie Ralston (Campbeltown)

Carly Wolf (Hawick High)

Sophie Yu (Arbroath & Carnoustie)

Intermediate Solos:

1. Isla Gillespie (Selkirk Silver) — Gold

2. Iris Deane (Selkirk Silver) — Gold

3. Charlie Colville (Campbeltown) — Gold

4. Emily Kroegler (Clackmannan Youth) — Gold

Other competitors:

Lacey Bjork (Cupar Brass Bandits)

Roxy Clark (Whitburn Youth)

Annie Jones (Riverside Youth)

Lucy McFadzean (Campbeltown)

David Orr (Johnstone Band)

Jake Prudhoe (Montrose Academy)

Cairn Robinson (Loanhead Brass)

Hattie Spence (Berwickshire High)

William Tawn (Kinneil Youth)

Daniel Toller (Carnoustie High)

Youth Solos:

1. Andrea Crumlish (Riverside Youth) — Gold

2. Tyler Clark (Heriot-Watt University) — Gold

3. Amber Gourlay (Kingdom Brass) — Gold

Open Solos:

1. Lee Bathgate (cornet)

2. Lynsey McIlwraith (flugel)

3. Eileen Jenkins (horn)

Other competitors:

Andrea Crumlish (horn)

Joshua Parkhill (trombone)