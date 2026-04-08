Radio: Bandstand

More brass band music to enjoy from Lucas Burns in Australia with one work about a dog and a bomb...

Presented by Lucas Burns on ABC Classic, this week's programme spotlights a wide variety of different works.

The Loaded Dog

It includes an Australian National D Grade test-piece from 1997 by composer Graham Lloyd who set Henry Lawson's 'The Loaded Dog' story to music.

It's an iconic tale about three miners who decide to use explosives to go fishing and the chaos that ensues when their playful dog grabs the lighted bomb and thinks that everyone running away is part of a game.

Also in the programme is a piece that kept getting mentioned when we asked our listeners to name their favourite pieces for wind or brass bands: Johan de Meij's 'Lord of the Rings' Symphony.

To enjoy:

https://www.abc.net.au/listen/programs/bandstand/the-loaded-dog/106439486