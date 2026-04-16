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Wright & Round: Field of the Cloth of Gold (Philip Harper)

An exciting concert work that recalls a historic summit of superpowers...

Field of the Cloth of Gold
  The work is inspired by the famous summit meeting of the Kings of England and France

Thursday, 16 April 2026

        

This exciting and colourful work was commissioned for the East of England Co-op Band to celebrate many years of making music in the port town of Ipswich.

Opulent

It is inspired by one of it most famous sons, Thomas Wolsey, who rose to become the Lord High Chancellor of England working as King Henry VIII's chief advisor.

Wolsey organised the summit at Balingham in Calais in 1520 which became an opulent display of ostentatious wealth as a marker of the power of the Kings of England and France — two weeks of feasting, music, jousting and games, as well as a little diplomacy.

This piece starts with a heraldic 'Game of Thrones' style fanfare, declaring the summit open, and a call to arms before a more stately theme is established as the kings and retinues arrive.

A more sumptuous melody is developed as various expensive clothes and goods are shown off, then a grand climax leads back to the stately theme and resounding fanfares bring this concert opener to a sparkling close.

Purchase and PDFs:


https://wrightandround.com/products/brass-band/field-of-the-cloth-of-gold

Youtube:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Dg-SvWOcTI

More information:


Wright & Round
www.wrightandround.com
Tel: 01453 753298

        

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Field of the Cloth of Gold

Wright & Round: Field of the Cloth of Gold (Philip Harper)

April 16 • An exciting concert work that recalls a historic summit of superpowers...

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Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

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