The Brass Band Hall of Fame gets published

Brass band historian Tim Mutum's new book provides essential portraits of nearly 140 brass band conductors, players and personalities.

A new book written by brass band historian Tim Mutum has just been published.

Entitled 'The Brass Band Hall of Fame' it presents in its 340 pages researched portraits on nearly 140 different players, conductors, composers and personalities — from the unquestionably greats to lesser known figures all of whom have played their role in shaping the brass band movement.

Adams to Wright

From Bernard Adams to Frank Wright, each entry (some snapshot, others more extensive) adds to a collective whole that provides invaluable information for any person with an interest in the banding movement on people and musicians whom you may already know a lot about, but others, perhaps very little at all.

To purchase:



https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0H4KL8N68/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&dib_tag=se&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.6tAFyrwoc42gIBFU2k500nbdF8CxsZRI6lsIFBcW1ug.UXb0qV2-J3-_yor8gDX1pwyVN2ZY1RoHz7Fgu4jJjm0&qid=1781426754&sr=8-1