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Dr Martin postpones contest until 2027

The Dr Martin Wainstones Cup Contest has been postponed this year, but will return with a date already fixed for 2027.

Dr Martin
  The contest has been running since 2010.

Sunday, 14 June 2026

        

4BR has been informed that the Dr Martin Wainstones Cup Contest, one of the most lucrative prize money events on the banding calendar has been postponed until 2027.

Lucrative

One of the most lucrative contests on the banding calendar, with a first prize of £4,000 it first took place in 2010. It will be only the second time (the other due to Covid-19) that the contest has not taken place.

The 2025 champion was Hammonds, with the contest organises informing 4BR that all award winners will be able to retain their trophies until the 2027 event.

Return

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Due to the popularity of the Princess Alexandra Auditorium at Yarm School, the trustees were unable to secure a suitable date for the 2026 contest and have reluctantly taken the decision not to hold it this year.

However, we are delighted that we have confirmed the date for 2027 at the venue, which will take place on Sunday 4th July. Further details will be released in due course."

        

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