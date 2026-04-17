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European own-choice works revealed for Linz

The own-choice selections from youth to elite contenders in Linz have been revealed — with excitement to go with the intrigue guaranteed in spades...

EBBA Linz
  The own choice works to be performed have been announced

Friday, 17 April 2026

        

The European Brass Band Association (EBBA) has confirmed the list of own-choice works that will be showcased at this year's European Championships in Linz.

EBBA stated that the works reflected, "the growing strength of the bands and the composers commissioned to write new works, and the desire to impress judges, the other bands and audiences with their choices of new and recent repertoire"- one they added would "stand the test of time".

Championship Section:

As always the Championship Section promises excitement as well as intrigue if the titles of the chosen works are anything to go by — with inspirations and reflections on film, literature, the Bible, myths, murder and esoteric explorations of the human condition, and much, much more.

The set work, 'Alienus' has been written by Austrian composer Thomas Doss. His composition 'This World' is the only piece to be played twice as an own-choice selection.

A Brussels Requiem (Bert Appermont)
Angels and Demons (Peter Graham)
Audivi Media Nocte (Oliver Waespi)
Ben-Hur 1925 (Peter Graham)
Dial 'H' for Hitchcock (Nigel Clarke)
Kozmos — Concerto no. 3 for Brass Band (Ludovic Neurohr)
Lost Paradise (Hermann Pallhuber)
Mnemosyne Phrases (Torstein Aagaard-Nilsen)
Orpheus & Eurydice (Stijn Aertgeerts)
REM-Scapes (Thomas Doss)
So Spoke Albion (Gavin Higgins)
This World (Thomas Doss)
West Wind, Metamorphoses for Brass Band (Oliver Waespi)
Wisdom or Madness (Klaas Coulembier)

Challenge Section:

The trio of bands in the Challenge Section will add to their set-work performances of 'The Sleepwalkers' by Andreas Ziegelback, with their own choice selections of 'The Essence of Time' (Peter Graham); 'Hope' (Dorothy Gates) and 'Metropolis 1927' (Peter Graham).

EYBBC Development Section:



As always, the youth sections on the Sunday offer a colourful mix of new and existing repertoire spanning a wide arc in age and style.

The set-work for the Development Section is 'Meet the Giants' by Thomas Murauer, whilst the following music is also to be performed:

Common People (Alan Fernie)
Fatal La Parte (Martin Philip Winter)
Felicitous (Frederick Schjelderup)
Festive Fireworks (Fredrick Schjelderup)
For a Flower (Hermann Pallhuber)
Grossglockner High Mountain Pass (Lucy Pankhurst)
Highland Cathedral (Korb & Roever)
Intrada-Ein' feste Burg (Ray Farr)
Letter from Home (Pat Metheny arr. Svein H. Giske)
Pie Jesu from Requiem (Andrew Lloyd Webber)
Reflection: URL (Lucy Pankhurst)
That's What Friends Are For (Bacharach arr. Svein H. Giske)
The Wind Beneath My Wings (Henley & Silbar arr. Darrol Barry)
The Veil Between Worlds (Magnus Brandseth)
Toccata (Peter Martin)
Ultimo (Frederick Schjelderup)
Valaisia Variants (Tom Davoren)

EYBB Premier Section:

The Premier Section set-work is 'Burn the Church' by Otto M. Schwarz which the bands will add to with the following repertoire:

A Little Prayer (Evelyn Glennie)
A Time For Peace (Peter Graham)
Aureum (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)
Children of Sanchez (Mangione arr. Reid Gilje)
Enter the Galaxies (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)
Farmers Tuba (Martin Scharnagl)
Flyin' to the Skies (Walter arr. Sandy Smith)
Gaelforce (Peter Graham)
Glory Fanfare (Otto M. Schwarz)
Impromptu (Darrol Barry)
In Gardens of Peace (Philip Harper)
Little Clover (Etienne Crausaz)
Prismatic Light (Alan Fernie)
Share My Yoke (Webb arr. Bosanka)
Soaring the Heights (Christopher Bond)
Stai si, defenda! (Tard arr. Corsin Tuor)
Valaisia Variants (Tom Davoren)

        

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