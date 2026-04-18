Last 5 tickets left for NYBBGB in Manchester...

There is just room for a quintet of listeners for the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain at the RNCM in Manchester later today...

If you want to hear the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain at the RNCM in Manchester later today then you had better be quick — as there are just a single handful tickets left to snap up.

It follows the success of the its first Easter Course concert under the baton of Prof Nicholas Childs at The Garden Rooms at Tennants, Leyburn where their 'New Horizons' programme was enjoyed by a packed audience of over 500 people.

Victoria Wood

The centrepiece is 'Victoria Wood: A Laugh Less Ordinary' by Andrea Price which brought a tsunami pf plaudits and acclaim on its world premiere — including trustees of the Victoria Wood Foundation itself.

As Simon Watts, NYBBGB Audience Development Manager said at the time: "The immediate audience reaction was overwhelmingly enthusiastic â€” and that has continued in the days that have followed. Now the band is fully focussed on a repeat performance in Manchester on Saturday where I'm sure the plaudits will heard again."

Tickets:



RNCM Concert:

Saturday, 18th April (6.00pm)

Royal Northern College of Music

Book now at: www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/the-national-youth-brass-band-of-great-britain/