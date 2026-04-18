                 

*
banner

News

Last 5 tickets left for NYBBGB in Manchester...

There is just room for a quintet of listeners for the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain at the RNCM in Manchester later today...

Victoria Wood
  The concert is very nearly sold out

Saturday, 18 April 2026

        

If you want to hear the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain at the RNCM in Manchester later today then you had better be quick — as there are just a single handful tickets left to snap up.

It follows the success of the its first Easter Course concert under the baton of Prof Nicholas Childs at The Garden Rooms at Tennants, Leyburn where their 'New Horizons' programme was enjoyed by a packed audience of over 500 people.

Victoria Wood

The centrepiece is 'Victoria Wood: A Laugh Less Ordinary' by Andrea Price which brought a tsunami pf plaudits and acclaim on its world premiere — including trustees of the Victoria Wood Foundation itself.

As Simon Watts, NYBBGB Audience Development Manager said at the time: "The immediate audience reaction was overwhelmingly enthusiastic â€” and that has continued in the days that have followed. Now the band is fully focussed on a repeat performance in Manchester on Saturday where I'm sure the plaudits will heard again."

Tickets:


RNCM Concert:
Saturday, 18th April (6.00pm)
Royal Northern College of Music

Book now at: www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/the-national-youth-brass-band-of-great-britain/

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Victoria Wood

Last 5 tickets left for NYBBGB in Manchester...

April 18 • There is just room for a quintet of listeners for the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain at the RNCM in Manchester later today...

pARLIAMENT

BBE returns to Parliament

April 18 • Brass Bands England met MPs in Parliament to reignite support to meet the challenges ahead for bands across the UK.

Linz

UK trio to showcase European preparations

April 18 • Flowers, Tredegar and Whitburn will putting the finishing touches to their European Championship preparations — and you can hear how they are getting on.

Fleetwood

Enjoy the Fleetwood action next weekend.

April 18 • If you can't make it in person then why not sit back and enjoy the brass band action from anywhere in the world...

What's on »

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 18 April • Hathersage Methodist Church . Main Road. Hathersage S32 1BB

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 1 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 3 May • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church Street SE10 9BJ

Regent Hall Concerts - FiveBy5 Trumpet Quintet

Tuesday 5 May • Charlton House and Gardens. Charlton Road, . London. . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 8 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Waterbeach Brass

April 16 • Waterbeach Brass are seeking a talented and confident solo (tutti) cornet player to join our friendly and ambitious band. We offer a welcoming and social environment with a diverse and challenging musical repertoire playing at regular concerts and contests

Chinnor Silver

April 15 • With the dust settling after the areas we are looking for Bb BASS & PERCUSSION players to join us as we look to consolidate as a 1st Section Band.. Varied but realistic diary for the coming year and possible foreign trip in 2027. Rehearsals on a Wednesday

Linthwaite Band

April 15 • We are a welcoming 4th section band with a vacancy for a kit player. Our calendar is filling up with various contests and engagements to fulfil through the year.

Pro Cards »

Jenny Gartside

Bsc Hons
Jeweller, brass band themed jewellery and pin badges

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top