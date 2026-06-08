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Report & Result: 2026 Traveller's Rest March & Hymn Tune Contest

Hepworth boost the bank balance ahead of the Autumn majors with a Wizard of a victory in Meltham.

Hepworth
  Hepworth reprised their march favourite 'The Wizard' to claim victory (Image: Jackie Clowes)

Monday, 08 June 2026

        

Yorkshire Area Champion Hepworth carried on their fine 2026 form as they retained their grip on the Traveller's Rest title Meltham.

It was their fourth win in a row at the popular event, as they reprised 'The Wizard' march that brought them great success at the recent Whit Friday events as well as the hymn tune, 'Be Thou My Vision' (Slane) to secure the £500 first prize under MD, Ryan Wtakins.

That was further boosted by another £100 as in topping the hymn tune category as well as claiming individual awards for their sop and euph players.

Fantastic day

Reflecting on their latest success the band stated on their Facebook page: "We were delighted to continue this year's march contest season with another fantastic day out... with adjudicator John Doyle praising the way the "cornets shimmer" and commenting that the band's "balance is excellent".

We're especially pleased that 'Be Thou My Vision', arranged by our MD Ryan Watkins, was awarded Best Hymn.

Despite the changeable weather, we had a great day and were pleased to once again be able to support such a fantastic event."

Podium finishers

Second place and the 'Best Basses' award went to Wardle Anderson Brass as the North West top section challengers also performed 'The Wizard' to go with the hymn tune 'Nicea' to fill their pockets with £325 of prize money.

Yorkshire First Section Area champion South Yorkshire Police was third, playing 'Ravenswood' and 'In Perfect Piece' as they boosted their York National Final's savings account by £200.

Community Bloom

Elsewhere, there were section prizes for Meltham & Meltham Mills, Oughtibridge and Linthwaite, whilst there was a highly encouraging unregistered band turn out with Bloom Community A (one of two ensembles from the organisation that took part) taking the honours.

Result:

Adjudicator: John Doyle
March/Hymn = Total

1. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins): 98/99 = 197
2. Wardle Anderson Brass (Jamie Cooper): 97/96 = 193
3. South Yorkshire Police (Leigh Baker): 95/97 = 192
4. Meltham & Meltham Mills (Tom Haslam): 94/95 = 189
5. Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty): 93/94 = 187
6. Marsden Silver (Leigh Baker): 92/93 = 185
7. Slaithwaite (Martyn Evans): 91/92 = 183
8. Dobcross Silver (Jason M Smith): 90/91 = 181
9. Old Silkstone (Norman Law): 89/90 = 179
10. Hade Edge (Dean Redfearn): 88/89 = 177
11. Oughtbridge (John Hopkinson): 87/88 = 175
12. Bloom Music Community A (Laura Whittaker): 86/87 = 173
13. Wardle Junior Blast (Lee Rigg): 85/86 = 171
14. Bloom Music Community B (Laura Whittaker): 84/85 = 169
15. Meltham Community (John L Turner): 83/84 = 167
16. Linthwaite (Tony Robertson): 82/83 = 165

Awards:

Best First Section Band (not in podium prizes): Marsden Silver
Best Second Section Band: Meltham & Meltham Mills
Best Third Section Band: Oughtibridge
Best Fourth Section Band: Linthwaite

Best Unregistered Section Band: Bloom Music Community A
Runner-up: Wardle Junior Blast
Third place: Bloom Music Community B

Best Hymn: Hepworth
Runner-up: South Yorkshire Police

Best Basses: Wardle Anderson Brass
Best Euphonium: Daniel Chan (Hepworth)
Best Solo Cornet: Brian Winter (South Yorkshire Police)
Best Soprano: Phillip Tait (Hepworth)

        

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Simon Gresswell


Conductor, adjudicator, tutor, tuba specialist

               

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