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Scottish youth ready for NYBBS experience

143 talented young players will head to Perthshire for what promises to be an inspirational week of fun and serious music making.

nybbs
  The National Youth Brass Band of Scotland Summer Course will start this weekend

Friday, 24 July 2026

        

143 young instrumentalists will head to Forgandenny in Perthshire this weekend for the start of this year's National Youth Brass Band of Scotland residential summer course at the Strathallan School.

Week long course

The week-long course for brass and percussion players, aged from nine to 22, will be split into three ensembles: Children's, Reserve and Senior, with essential ethos of combining fun with serious music making.

Sectional practice sessions, masterclasses and full band rehearsals will be mixed with extra-curricular events provided by a hugely supportive pastoral and music staff under the leadership of Sion Rhys Jones, Ryan Richards, John Boax and Alan Fernie.

Bands

42 youngsters will make up the Children's Band, 54 will enjoy the experience of playing in the Reserve band, with 47 taking their seats in the Senior Band.

This year the Senior ensemble will enjoy working with Tredegar Band duo and experienced conductors Ryan Richards and Sion Rhys Jones, as Ian Porthouse is enjoying a family holiday visit to New Zealand.

Concerts

The end of course concerts at the Perth Theatre on Saturday 1st August are now available.

The Children's Band concert will be at 2.30pm and attendance can be reserved via Ticketsource at: https://www.ticketsource.com/nybbs/t-vxxvjya

At 6.00pm, the Reserve and Senior Bands will take to the stage.
Those wishing to attend this concert can book via Ticketsource at: https://www.ticketsource.com/nybbs/t-aaavyxx

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Scotland

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