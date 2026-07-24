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Dixon docks at Marsden for York challenge

Grimethorpe MD, Ben Dixon will lead Marsden Silver Prize Band at the First Section National Finals.

Ben Dixon
  Ben Dixon will lead the band at the First Section National Final

Friday, 24 July 2026

        

Marsden Silver Prize Band has confirmed that Ben Dixon will lead them at the First Section National Final in York in September.

The Yorkshire band stated that they were "delighted" to link up with the Grimethorpe MD, and that his "outstanding musicianship and proven success" made it an "exciting partnership".

Benefit

In a press release on their Facebook page they added: "The band is eager to benefit from his expertise in the lead-up to the Finals. Rehearsals will get underway in August, and there is a real sense of excitement and anticipation throughout the band as everyone looks forward to the challenge."

Thanks

Marsden also took the opportunity to thank MD Leigh Baker for his work and rehearsals in preparation for the contest as he now focuses on his own schedule during the contest period.

They added: "We are all looking forward to an enjoyable and productive period of rehearsals and we are excited to take to the National Finals stage under Ben's direction."

        

TAGS: Marsden Silver Prize Band

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