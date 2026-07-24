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Band Supplies: The new Sterling Royale Euphonium and Baritone now available

Band Supplies has taken stock of the eagerly anticipated Royale Euphonium and Baritone from Sterling Instruments.

Band Supplies
  The Royale Euphonium and Baritone from Sterling are now available

Friday, 24 July 2026

        

Two of the most anticipated new instruments to reach the brass band marketplace.

Sterling Royale Euphonium:

The Sterling Royale is an elegant, refined instrument that provides the ideal solutions to the needs of today's euphonium players.

It possesses excellent resonance and response throughout the whole range, with the distinct Sterling clarity of sound, backed by superb intonation, response, projection and build quality.

The standard model is in Silverplate, with a standard gauge 12"Yellow Brass Bell, a large 15mm — 17mm bore taper, and a fully compensating 4th-valve system.

Specs:

Standard gauge 12"Yellow Brass Bell
Large 15mm — 17mm bore taper
Fully compensating 4th-valve system
Finish: Silverplate
Valve: 4 Piston
Water Keys: 3 Lever
Lyre Box

Supplied with a fibreglass moulded pro case with backpack straps and an accessory pouch, and a Greg Black mouthpiece.

This new Sterling Royale Euphonium is priced at £4,099.00.

Sterling Royale Baritone:

As with the euphonium, the Sterling Royale baritone is also an instrument that provides the ideal solutions to the needs of today's players.

Intensively tested, the standard model is in Silver plate, with a standard gauge 9.5"Yellow Brass Bell, a medium-large bore, and a fully compensating 3rd-valve system.

It has outstanding intonation, response and projection, and is the ideal option for a serious player targeting a traditional brass band baritone sound.

Specs:

Standard gauge 9.5"Yellow Brass Bell
Medium-large bore
Fully compensating 3rd-valve system
Finish: Silver plate
Valves: 3 Piston
Water Keys: 3 Lever
Lyre Box

Supplied with a fibreglass moulded pro case with backpack straps and an accessory pouch, and a Greg Black mouthpiece.

This new Sterling Royale Baritone is priced at £3,199.00.

Contact:

Call: 0113 2453097
Email: leeds@bandsupplies.co.uk
Web: www.bandsupplies.co.uk

        

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