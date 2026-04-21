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Bands get ready for Fife challenge

10 bands will compete to become Fife Brass Band Festival champions in Dunfermline this weekend.

Fife
  The contest takes place at Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline

Tuesday, 21 April 2026

        

The Fife Brass Band Festival will take place on Saturday, April 25th at Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline.

The action starts at 9.30am with the first of the 10 bands that will perform their 20-minute own-choice programmes to the audience and adjudicator Mark Good.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It promises to be a day full of great brass band music making and entertainment — so please come along and support the bands."

Entertainment judges, Jillian Gillespie and Madelaine Baker will decide on the 'most entertaining band', whilst the compere will be Susan Chown.

Competing bands

Bands taking part: Bathgate, Campbeltown Brass, Clackmannan District, Dysart Colliery Silver, Kingdom Brass, Kirkintilloch Kelvin Brass, Lochgelly, Penicuik Silver, Tullis Russell Mills, Whitburn Heartlands.

There will be trophies plus voucher for Best Band in each section, the Best Soloist, and the Most Entertaining Band.

There will be a short concert by the Cooperation Youth Brass Band while the results are being prepared.

Tickets:

Tickets: £10 and £6 concession/children, valid for the day, may be purchased at the ticket desk on the 25th or in advance at onfife.com. Under 3's go free.

        

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