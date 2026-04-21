Full day of brass band entertainment on offer in Lydney

The popular GBBA Festival of Brass returns with a packed day of brass band entertainment in heart of the Forest of Dean.

The Gloucestershire Brass Band Association (GBBA) will host is popular Festival of Brass event at Forest Oak Farm in Lydney (GL15 4LN) on Sunday 17th May.

It kicks off at noon and will feature 11 bands ranging from non-contesting to championship section each playing a 30-minute programme of their choice.

You can go along and enjoy all the music for free, although there will be the opportunity to make a donation. The indoor venue will also offer a cafÃ© and bar open all day.

Taking part:

Bands taking part are: Bream Silver; Parkend Silver; Cheltenham Silver; AW Parker (Drybrook); Lydbrook Training; Wotton Silver; Lydbrook Band; Gloucester Brass Band; Filton Concert Brass; Cinderford Academy Brass and Forest of Dean Brass.