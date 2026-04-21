Report & Result: 2026 Lithuanian Wind Orchestra Championship

LT Brass warms up for Linz with domestic honours at wind festival championship.

Brass bands played a central part in the contesting schedule of the 26th Lithuanian Wind Orchestra Championship in Plunge.

For three days the city resonated with sounds of brass and wind music at the event organised since 2001 under the vision of conductors Remigijus Vilys and Piet Visser.

Hosting the championship in Plunge was a symbolic choice, as the city is often referred to as the "cradle of orchestral music" in Lithuania. It was here in the late 19th century that the first professional wind orchestra was founded as well as a music school.

Five categories

The event saw 37 orchestras from across Lithuania compete in five different categories, ranging from beginners to seasoned professionals. More than 1,000 musicians took the stage for competitions, whilst beyond the concert halls, the atmosphere seeped into local bars and cafes as performers turned the entire town into a festive celebration of their musical art.

The championship's reputation reached far beyond Lithuanian borders, drawing interest from the UK, Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Latvia, and Estonia who came to the city to both compete and enjoy the series of masterclasses, lectures, and open rehearsals, providing invaluable experience for young musicians and their teachers.

Main Grand Prix Prize

The main 2026 Grand Prix Prize in the brass category went to Brass LT (Department of Wind and Percussion Instruments at the Lithuanian Academy of Music and Theatre), led by Prof. Remigijus Vilys, Prof. Kazys Daugela, and Prof. Dr. Robertas Beinaris.

They gained a total of 88.30 points, with their talented young euphonium player Bernardas Butkus (who has won prizes at the European Youth Brass Band Championships) taking the 'Best Soloist' award.

Behind them in first place came Panevezys District Silagalis Cultural Center Brass Band 'Sklepucini', conducted by Vilmantas Vapsva with 74.2 points.

Youth prize

In Category D, first place went to Panevezys District Naujamiescio Cultural Center Art Gallery Brass Band 'AUKSTYN', led by Remigijus Vilys and Piet Visser with 90 points, aided by their 'Best Soloist' award winner, trombonist, Azuolas Baronas.

The band is now looking ahead to representing Lithuania in the Development Section of the European Youth Championships in Linz.

The event culminated in a superb Gala Concert at the Mykolas Oginskis Manor stables which featured Brass LT as well as Black Dyke Band principal cornet Tom Hutchinson 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Gala Concert

The event culminated in a superb Gala Concert at the Mykolas Oginskis Manor stables which featured Brass LT as well as Black Dyke Band principal cornet Tom Hutchinson and the Latvian dance group Dzirnas led by Agris Danilevics.

Other featured soloists included Jovita Kasperaviciute, Bernardas Butkus and Viktorija Volodova.

Emphasis

Reflecting on the event, founder Remigijus Vilys told 4BR: "This year, while continuing our collaboration with foreign composers, we placed a massive emphasis on Lithuanian music.

The championship has created a healthy competition. Conductors now realize it's not just about playing the notes — it's about sound, balance, and timber.

We have built a solid national repertoire that tests both technical limits and ensemble colour."

The event culminated in a superb Gala Concert at the Mykolas Oginskis Manor stables which featured Brass LT as well as Black Dyke Band principal cornet Tom Hutchinson 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Massive shift

Prof. Kazys Daugela also noted the "massive shift" in quality over the last 25 years: "In the early days, we struggled with basic intonation or a lack of instruments.

Today, we are talking about the subtleties of interpretation and a truly Western 'Brass Band' sound. Our bands are now ready to compete with the best in Europe."