                 

*
banner

News

Report & Result: 2026 Lithuanian Wind Orchestra Championship

LT Brass warms up for Linz with domestic honours at wind festival championship.

BrassLT
  Brass LT took the Grand Prix honours at the event

Tuesday, 21 April 2026

        

Brass bands played a central part in the contesting schedule of the 26th Lithuanian Wind Orchestra Championship in Plunge.

For three days the city resonated with sounds of brass and wind music at the event organised since 2001 under the vision of conductors Remigijus Vilys and Piet Visser.

Hosting the championship in Plunge was a symbolic choice, as the city is often referred to as the "cradle of orchestral music" in Lithuania. It was here in the late 19th century that the first professional wind orchestra was founded as well as a music school.

Five categories

The event saw 37 orchestras from across Lithuania compete in five different categories, ranging from beginners to seasoned professionals. More than 1,000 musicians took the stage for competitions, whilst beyond the concert halls, the atmosphere seeped into local bars and cafes as performers turned the entire town into a festive celebration of their musical art.

The championship's reputation reached far beyond Lithuanian borders, drawing interest from the UK, Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Latvia, and Estonia who came to the city to both compete and enjoy the series of masterclasses, lectures, and open rehearsals, providing invaluable experience for young musicians and their teachers.

Main Grand Prix Prize

The main 2026 Grand Prix Prize in the brass category went to Brass LT (Department of Wind and Percussion Instruments at the Lithuanian Academy of Music and Theatre), led by Prof. Remigijus Vilys, Prof. Kazys Daugela, and Prof. Dr. Robertas Beinaris.

They gained a total of 88.30 points, with their talented young euphonium player Bernardas Butkus (who has won prizes at the European Youth Brass Band Championships) taking the 'Best Soloist' award.

Behind them in first place came Panevezys District Silagalis Cultural Center Brass Band 'Sklepucini', conducted by Vilmantas Vapsva with 74.2 points.

Youth prize

In Category D, first place went to Panevezys District Naujamiescio Cultural Center Art Gallery Brass Band 'AUKSTYN', led by Remigijus Vilys and Piet Visser with 90 points, aided by their 'Best Soloist' award winner, trombonist, Azuolas Baronas.

The band is now looking ahead to representing Lithuania in the Development Section of the European Youth Championships in Linz.

The event culminated in a superb Gala Concert at the Mykolas Oginskis Manor stables which featured Brass LT as well as Black Dyke Band principal cornet Tom Hutchinson4BR

Gala Concert

The event culminated in a superb Gala Concert at the Mykolas Oginskis Manor stables which featured Brass LT as well as Black Dyke Band principal cornet Tom Hutchinson and the Latvian dance group Dzirnas led by Agris Danilevics.

Other featured soloists included Jovita Kasperaviciute, Bernardas Butkus and Viktorija Volodova.

Emphasis

Reflecting on the event, founder Remigijus Vilys told 4BR: "This year, while continuing our collaboration with foreign composers, we placed a massive emphasis on Lithuanian music.

The championship has created a healthy competition. Conductors now realize it's not just about playing the notes — it's about sound, balance, and timber.

We have built a solid national repertoire that tests both technical limits and ensemble colour."

The event culminated in a superb Gala Concert at the Mykolas Oginskis Manor stables which featured Brass LT as well as Black Dyke Band principal cornet Tom Hutchinson4BR

Massive shift

Prof. Kazys Daugela also noted the "massive shift" in quality over the last 25 years: "In the early days, we struggled with basic intonation or a lack of instruments.

Today, we are talking about the subtleties of interpretation and a truly Western 'Brass Band' sound. Our bands are now ready to compete with the best in Europe."

Looking Ahead

The final day of the championship was dedicated to professional development, with masterclasses led by Tom Hutchinson and Piet Visser.

The event was organized by the Lithuanian Brass Band Association and the Plunge District Municipal Cultural Center.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BrassLT

Report & Result: 2026 Lithuanian Wind Orchestra Championship

April 21 • LT Brass warms up for Linz with domestic honours at wind festival championship.

bbc pROMS

Black Dyke Band to perform at BBC Proms

April 21 • The Queensbury band to be joined by guest soloist David Childs for a 'Brass Prom' performance showcasing their virtuosity and versatility.

John Wallace CBE

Wallace to be remembered as a Force of Nature

April 21 • Tullis Russell Band will pay a lasting tribute to the late great John Wallace CBE with the commissioning of a brand new work from the pen of Paul Lovatt-Cooper.

gbba

Full day of brass band entertainment on offer in Lydney

April 21 • The popular GBBA Festival of Brass returns with a packed day of brass band entertainment in heart of the Forest of Dean.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 1 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 3 May • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church Street SE10 9BJ

Regent Hall Concerts - FiveBy5 Trumpet Quintet

Tuesday 5 May • Charlton House and Gardens. Charlton Road, . London. . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 8 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Wardle Anderson Brass Band - Wardle Junior Blast

Friday 8 May • Milnrow Parish Church, 16 Westward Ho, Milnrow, Rochdale OL16 3JX

Vacancies »

Longridge Band

April 21 • Longridge Band (North West, First Section) invite applications for the position of PRINCIPAL CORNET. We are a friendly and committed band that enjoys a great balance of concerts and contests throughout the year.

Waterbeach Brass

April 16 • Waterbeach Brass are seeking a talented and confident solo (tutti) cornet player to join our friendly and ambitious band. We offer a welcoming and social environment with a diverse and challenging musical repertoire playing at regular concerts and contests

Chinnor Silver

April 15 • With the dust settling after the areas we are looking for Bb BASS & PERCUSSION players to join us as we look to consolidate as a 1st Section Band.. Varied but realistic diary for the coming year and possible foreign trip in 2027. Rehearsals on a Wednesday

Pro Cards »

Julian Bright


Conductor, Compere/MC, Cornet Soloist

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top