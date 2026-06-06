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Interview with Andrew McMillan

In the first of a new short interview series, we speak to the Scottish tenor horn star Andrew McMillan following the release of his inventive new CD, 'Time Pieces'

Andrew McMillan
  Andrew has just released his debt CD, 'Time Pieces'

Saturday, 06 June 2026

        

In the first of a new series of snapshot interviews, 4BR will be joined by artists, composers, conductors and banding personalities who are currently making their mark on the musical world.

Time Pieces

Andrew McMillan is one such musician — the first tenor horn graduate from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, who has already gained widespread critical acclaim for his performance in the stage play 'Keli' and now with the release of his debut CD, 'Time Pieces' which deliberately explores new horizons for the instrument.

Find out more

4BR Editor Iwan Fox caught up with him to find out more about the release which can be bought from Andrew's website at: www.andrewmcmillan.co.uk or can be enjoyed on www.wobplay.com.

To enjoy: https://soundcloud.com/iwanfox/interview-with-andrew-mcmillan

        

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Andrew McMillan

Interview with Andrew McMillan

June 6 • In the first of a new short interview series, we speak to the Scottish tenor horn star Andrew McMillan following the release of his inventive new CD, 'Time Pieces'

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