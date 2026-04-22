BrookWright Music links with Bandford Music in new distribution agreement

Two emerging publishers join forces to add to global impact.

BrookWright Music has announced a new distribution agreement with Bandford Music, significantly expanding its digital and print catalogue to include the works of respected Australian composer and arranger Mark Ford.

This partnership aims to help make Bandford Music's repertoire more accessible globally to bands.

Highly regarded

The Bandford catalogue, which consists primarily of Mark Ford's highly regarded compositions and arrangements of titles by AndraÃ© Crouch, Barry Manilow, James Last, Kjetil Bjerkestrand, Ralph Manuel and Ralph Vaughan Williams.

4BR was informed that the move marks a strategic step for BrookWright Music as it continues to bolster its position as a provider of high-quality brass literature. By integrating Bandford's titles into its online platform, BrookWright aims to provide customers with a seamless purchasing and delivery experience.

Delighted

Speaking to 4BR, Andrew Wainwright, owner of BrookWright Music said: "I'm delighted to welcome Bandford Music to our distribution catalogue. Mark Ford is a highly respected composer and arranger, and his music is well-regarded by players and audiences alike.

Adding his works alongside our existing titles is a positive step, and we look forward to making these pieces available to a wider international audience."

Find out more

The Bandford Music collection is available for purchase effective immediately via the BrookWright Music website: www.brookwrightmusic.com