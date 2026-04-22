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Spring Festival and Open streaming details confirmed

You can now sign up ahead of the 104th British Open Spring Festival to ensure you don't miss a single note of the action.

Livestream
  You can now sign up for the live stream service from the British Open

Wednesday, 22 April 2026

        

Audiences around the world can now watch both the 104th Spring Festival and the 172nd British Open Championship live, following the launch of a new dedicated streaming service for the first time in the contests' histories.

Annual subscription

Available for an annual subscription of £29.99, the service covers the Spring Festival across the weekend of Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd May, and British Open Championship on Saturday 12th September.

Supporters and enthusiasts worldwide will be able to follow the action live from Birmingham Town Hall which plays host to the Senior Cup and Grand Shield, and the Jennifer Blackwell Performance Space at Symphony Hall for the Senior Trophy contest.

The British Open Championship takes place at Symphony Hall.

Alex Mortimer told 4BR: "This is a landmark year for the Spring Festival, which arrives in Birmingham for the first time, welcoming 60 bands across three contest sections for a packed weekend of top-class contesting."

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He added: "We are very excited to share this new era for the Spring Festival and British Open Championship, allowing families and friends who cannot attend in person to watch the bands perform.

We want these performances to be enjoyed live, relived afterwards, and to showcase the exceptional standard of all the bands competing. We also have ambitious plans to add extra content that will directly benefit the bands as they look to reach out to new audiences, as well as add features that will bring a much more inclusive feel to the events, before, during and after the performances."

Register now to watch the action live at: https://stream.thebritishopen.net

        

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