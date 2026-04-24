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Fleetwood live...

If you can't get to Linz or Fleetwood this weekend you can still just sit back and enjoy the action from the comfort of your own home.

Fleetwood contest
  The Fleetwood Contest takes place this weekend

Friday, 24 April 2026

        

If you can't get to Fleetwood Contest this weekend, then remember Next Step Films (NXTOD) will be live-streaming the event which takes place on Sunday 26th April from the town's Marine Hall.

Run in partnership with Red Admiral in partnership with Leyland Band, it has attracted a fine field of bands from across the North West, Yorkshire, Midlands, Scotland and the Isle of Man.

So if you cannot make it in person to enjoy a huge variety of own-choice test pieces from Youth to Championship Section, then why not sit back and enjoy it all in the comfort of your own home as you look forward to a relaxing Sunday of brass band entertainment.

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Championship Section:

Adjudicators: John Doyle; Andrea Price
Start: 4.20pm

Acceler8 Band (Jef Sparkes)
Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas)
Brass Band of Central England (Stephen Phillips)
Coalburn Silver (Gareth Bowman)
Flixton (Adrian Smith)
Freckleton (John Atkinson)
Longridge (Mark Peacock)
Manx Concert Brass (Ian Clague)
Marsden Silver (Leigh Baker)
Pemberton Old Wigan DW (Ryan Breen)
Rainford (Adam Taylor)
Tewit Silver (Martin Hall)
Witton Albion (Mike Jones)

Second Section:

Adjudicators: Danny Brooks; Jack Capstaff
Start: 2.00pm

Bollington Brass (Craig Mann)
Morecambe (Steve Tarry)
North Lakes Brass (Denis Hadfield)
Poulton Le Flyde (Stephen Craig)
Rivington & Adlington (Malcom Wilson)

Third Section:

Adjudicators: Danny Brooks; Jack Capstaff
Start: 10.45am

Blackpool Brass (John North)
Clock Face Miners Heritage (Will Haw)
North Lakes Brass (Denis Hadfield)
Stalybridge Old (Nigel Lawless)
Thornton Cleverleys (Mattew Balson)
Trinity Girls (Craig Mann)

Fourth Section:

Adjudicators: Danny Brooks; Jack Capstaff
Start: 9.30am

Brindle (Steve Hartley)
Darwen Brass (David W Ashworth)
Farnworth & Walkden (Matthew Whitfield)
Manx Youth Concert Brass (Ian Clague)
Tewit Community (Andrew Williams)

Youth Section:

Adjudicators: Danny Brooks; Jack Capstaff
Start: 12.50pm

Pemberton Old Wigan Youth Band
St. Nicholas School Brass Band
Tewit Youth Band

        

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