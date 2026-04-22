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Get ready to enjoy the European experience with Wobplay

There will be day after day of fantastic coverage from the 2026 European Championships thanks to World of Brass and wobplay. So why not just sign up, relax and enjoy...

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  Just subscribe and you can enjoy the great brass band action

Wednesday, 22 April 2026

        

World of Brass will be providing unparalleled coverage of the 2026 European Brass Band Championships in Linz through its Wobplay multi-media platform.

It all starts on Thursday evening when you can enjoy the action from the final of the 10th European Solo Contest from the Brucknerhaus in Linz (7.00pm local time — plus 1 hour GMT).

Three immensely talented young performers in Anke Verboven (tenor horn) from Belgium, Jovita Kasperaviciute (euphonium) from Lithuania and Simon Gabriel (cornet) from Switzerland battle for a first prize of up to 3500 Euros.

Friday and Saturday

On Friday 24th April, the action starts 2.30pm (local time) with the 15 Championship Section set-work performances of 'Alienus' by Thomas Doss.

Saturday sees the bands take part in the EBBC Challenge Section starting at 9.00am (local time), followed by the first of the 15 blockbuster Championship Section own-choice selections at 11.00am (local time).

The results will be announced at the end of the Gala Concert on Saturday evening around 9.30pm (local time).

Youth Championships

On Sunday the weekend of music making continues with the European Youth Championships starting at 9.00am (local time), with the results due around 4.30pm (local time)

So why not just sit back and enjoy the brilliant music making in the comfort of your own home, or even on the run on you mobile phone of tablet when you are out and about.

Just go to: www.wobplay.com and sign up if you are not already enjoying all the benefits.

        

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Get ready to enjoy the European experience with Wobplay

April 22 • There will be day after day of fantastic coverage from the 2026 European Championships thanks to World of Brass and wobplay. So why not just sign up, relax and enjoy...

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What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 1 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 3 May • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church Street SE10 9BJ

Regent Hall Concerts - FiveBy5 Trumpet Quintet

Tuesday 5 May • Charlton House and Gardens. Charlton Road, . London. . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 8 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Wardle Anderson Brass Band - Wardle Junior Blast

Friday 8 May • Milnrow Parish Church, 16 Westward Ho, Milnrow, Rochdale OL16 3JX

Vacancies »

Bedworth Brass

April 22 • Bedworth Brass 1st Section require a Musical Director. Can you inspire and plan interesting and enjoyable rehearsals? Select concert programmes and own choice test pieces that engage both the band and audiences? If you can then we want to hear from you.

Longridge Band

April 21 • Longridge Band (North West, First Section) invite applications for the position of PRINCIPAL CORNET. We are a friendly and committed band that enjoys a great balance of concerts and contests throughout the year.

Waterbeach Brass

April 16 • Waterbeach Brass are seeking a talented and confident solo (tutti) cornet player to join our friendly and ambitious band. We offer a welcoming and social environment with a diverse and challenging musical repertoire playing at regular concerts and contests

Pro Cards »

Sarah Groarke-Booth

BA (Hons) MA
Conductor, Adjudicator, Compere, Actor

               

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