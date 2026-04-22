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Adams link with Percussi Aeris duo

Scottish duo Paula O'Malley and Chris Flynn have become Adams artists as company strengthens links to banding world.

Adams
  The dup perform as Percussi Aeris

Wednesday, 22 April 2026

        

Adams Musical Instruments has announced the appointment of Scottish duo Paula O'Malley and Chris Flynn as new artists.

The company told 4BR that it further strengthens its links with leading performers from the brass band and wider music scene. Both performers are members of Brass in Concert champion, the cooperation band, where Paula is principal percussionist and Chris is solo euphonium.

Diverse career

Paula has built a diverse freelance career alongside her banding commitments, performing with the likes of the BBC Scottish Symphony and Halle Orchestras, as well as maintaining a leading profile as an educator.

She joined the cooperation band in 2022 and has already contributed to their notable contest successes.

Solo performances

Chris has held the solo euphonium role with the band for almost a decade, whilst he has also given solo performances as well as working in orchestral collaborations with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and National Symphony Orchestra Ireland.

He is also passionate about teaching the next generation of young players with his work reflecting a continued commitment to raising the artistic profile of the euphonium.

Percussi Aeris

The pair perform together as Percussi Aeris, a chamber ensemble that explores the distinctive combination of euphonium and percussion. Formed out of a long-standing friendship, they focus on expanding repertoire through new commissions and inventive programming, drawing on influences from classical, jazz and contemporary music.

Both musicians will represent Adams across its brass and percussion divisions, continuing their work as performers, educators and collaborators within the international brass community.

        

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