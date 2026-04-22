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Brass Band Week and Proms in Playground campaigns launched

There are fantastic opportunities to reach out to new audiences as part of Brass Band England's Summer initiatives.

BBE Brass Band Week
  Brass Band Week runs from Saturday 4th — Sunday 12th July

Wednesday, 22 April 2026

        

Brass Bands England has announced that its 'Brass Band Week' and 'Proms in the Playground' campaigns will return this Summer.

'Brass Band Week' runs from Saturday 4th — Sunday 12th July, with 'Proms in the Playground' from 22nd June — 24th July.

Register

All BBE Members are invited to register their events as part of the Brass Band Week in order to benefit from a range of promotional activities. Each will be automatically entered into a prize draw for brass band related goodies.

Brass Band Week aims to connect audiences with bands, including opportunities to support a band, hear performances, or begin playing themselves.

BBE has linked up with the popular Red Admiral Hymn & March Contest on Saturday 4th July, Pershore Midsummer Brass Band Festival on Sunday 5th July, and the Brassed On! Music Festival taking place as part of the Barnsley Big Weekend.

Leeds Playhouse is bringing Brassed Off! to the stage in a brand-new production. Featuring live music from Wakefield Metropolitan and Horbury Victoria Band, the show will run from Thursday 18th June — Saturday 11th July.

Proms in the Playground

Proms in the Playground will support schools and brass bands to make music happen in the final weeks of the Summer term.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/Proms-In-The-Playground

Those wishing to participate but without a confirmed partner, expressions of interest are open for the BBE team to support in matching opportunities.

Free-to-access resources are available for schools and member brass bands, including downloadable sheet music to perform and activities for curriculum classroom learning.

Brass Band Week aims to connect audiences with bands, including opportunities to support a band, hear performances, or begin playing themselvesBBE

Brass Band Week awards

As part of the celebratory occasion, BBE will host the 'Brass Band Week Awards'. The four categories open to nomination on Saturday 2nd May are:
Best Massed Band Event Award
Brass Band Week Project Award
Heart of Banding Award (individual)
Best Educational Initiative Award (Proms in the Playground specific)

Nominations

Nominations will close on Monday 8th June, with a public vote for the Best Massed Band Event and Brass Band Week Project awards opening during Brass Band Week.

More information will be made available soon.

Webinar support

To support members, BBE will be delivering a practical webinar ahead of Brass Band Week on Thursday 11th June.

All information for bands and audiences can be found on the BBE website — www.bbe.org.uk/bbw

Got something extra special coming up or want to chat about planning an event? Email brassbandweek@bbe.org.uk

        

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