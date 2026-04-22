Death of VIctor Eloy Lopez

The death has been announced of the Malaga Brass Band conductor, VIctor Eloy Lopez

The European brass band community has been saddened to learn of the death of conductor VÃ­ctor Eloy Lopez, following an extended battle with cancer. He was 43.

The founder of Malaga Brass Band, he worked closely with his great friend and fellow trombonist Lito Fontana in nurturing the seeds of the fledgling brass band movement in Spain.

Profound void

Speaking to 4BR, Lito said: "His loss leaves a profound void for all who knew him. The pain of his mother Maribel, of Aida, his wife, and of his entire family is also shared by all who knew him.

His passing is a very heavy loss for the musical world of Malaga and Spain. He was a person of kindness and light who passed through the lives, giving so much with an enormous heart, humility, dedication and passion."

Inspirational leadership

Such was the success under his inspirational leadership that the band made its debut in the Challenge Section of the European Championships in 2019 and returned again in 2023, winning many admirers for their stylish musical approach and enthusiasm.

Their rapid improvement saw them come runner-up in 2023 giving fine performances of the set-work, 'Tragic Overture' and their own-choice selection, 'Terra Australis'.



Born in the emblematic Malaga neighbourhood of El Perchel, he never lost touch with his artistic roots. As Professor of Trombone at the Higher Conservatory, Victor was recognised as a musician of exceptional technique, but also as a teacher, administrator, and creator of innovative and far-reaching cultural projects.



Victor Eloy Lopez was regarded professionally as one of the directors with the greatest international projection of the new Spanish generation.





Victor Eloy Lopez was regarded professionally as one of the directors with the greatest international projection of the new Spanish generation 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Freelance career

He became Principal Conductor of the Spanish Philharmonic Orchestra and the Andalusian Symphony Orchestra, conducted ensembles such as the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, Gran Canaria Philharmonic Orchestra, Filharmonia Szczecin Orchestra and Malaga Philharmonic Orchestra and Malaga Symphony Orchestras amongst many in his successful freelance career.

He enjoyed a fixed season at the National Music Auditorium in Madrid and also conducted at the Vienna Konzerthaus (Austria), Stravinski Auditorium (Montreux) and Malmö Concert Hall (Sweden) in recent years.