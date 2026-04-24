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2028 European Championships to be held in Birmingham

EBBA to run 50th anniversary event at Symphony Hall in Birmingham.

Symphony Hall
  The event will be hosted at Symphony Hall

Friday, 24 April 2026

        

In a major announcement made at the Opening Ceremony of the European Championships in Linz, EBBA President Ulf Rosenberg revealed that the 2028 European Championships will be held in Birmingham.

It follows the news earlier this year that Brass Bands England would no longer be the host organisation for the event.

It was since announced that EBBA had been contacted by several alternative host countries and organisations to host the event but that following feedback from stakeholders there was a positive interest to host the event in England to mark its 50th anniversary.

It will now take place on the last weekend of April 2028 in association with B:Music, the charity responsible for Birmingham Symphony Hall.

EBBA run

The event will be organisationally and financially undertaken by EBBA. 4BR was informed that EBBA has received a donation from a private sponsor who wants to support the event for the anniversary.

Speaking to 4BR, Ulf Rosenberg, EBBA President said: 'We are extremely pleased by the strong and encouraging feedback from the EBBA member countries, other possible host organisations, cities, the bands and other stakeholders we have been in dialogue with during this process.

This confirms the reputation and attractiveness of the European Championships. We will now see the event happen in the 'motherland' of banding for the anniversary event."

Delegate support

He added: "The organisational model and setup for the preparations and execution of the event will now be further developed based on the support and input also received by the meeting held yesterday with the delegates from the different EBBA member countries."

We will now see the event happen in the 'motherland' of banding for the anniversary eventEBBA President, Ulf Rosenberg

Delighted

Chris Proctor, Head of Programme at B:Music in Birmingham also welcomed the news, adding: "We're delighted to be working with EBBA to host the Championships at Symphony Hall in 2028.

Having previously hosted the event in 2022, to have the opportunity to bring them back to the UK, and Symphony Hall as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations was too good to miss.

We are sending all of our best wishes to those performing in Linz this weekend, and to those participating in Switzerland in 2027, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to Birmingham for the 50th anniversary event in 2028."

        

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