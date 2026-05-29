New generation starts to shine for NYBBGB

A trio of workshops inspires the next generation of players looking to enjoy the musical experience of being part of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

The trio of National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain's 'Ready to Shine' audition skills workshops has been hailed as a huge success after 66 young brass and percussion musicians enjoyed expert tuition in London, Manchester and Birmingham during the May half-term holidays.

Invaluable

Designed for musicians aged 8 to 18, it gave the participants the opportunity to develop audition confidence, improve performance skills and gain invaluable musical experience in a supportive and inspiring environment. The initiative forms an integral part of the NYBBGB's UK wide commitment to nurturing the next generation of brass and percussion musicians.

The workshops also took part in three inspiring venues across the country: St Martin-in-the-Fields in London, Chetham's School of Music in Manchester and the University of Birmingham.

Experience

Led by Dr Robert Childs, the NYBBGB's Director of Artistic Planning, alongside a team of highly experienced tutors, they included topics of audition preparation, scales and sight-reading sessions, ensemble playing, performance coaching and Q&A opportunities with NYBBGB staff and members. These included Siobhan Edwards, Michael Dodd and Sam Milton.

At the end of each workshop, participants performed to an audience of family and friends, showcasing the musical skills, confidence and ensemble work developed throughout the day, the final workshop at the University of Birmingham concluding with a performance in the university's Elgar Concert Hall.

Privilege

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Robert Childs said: "It's been a real privilege to work with so many talented young musicians. The enthusiasm, commitment and positivity shown has been outstanding.

These workshops are about far more than auditions; they are about helping young people grow in confidence, enjoy making music together and realise their musical potential."

Dr Childs said that feedback from participants and families reinforced the positive experience: "Participants particularly praised the welcoming atmosphere, supportive tutors and opportunities to perform and play as an ensemble.

That included remarks such as "fun", "brilliant" and "amazing", whilst one attendee summed up the general consensus in describing it as being "so cool to play in a band and get a taste of what NYBBGB is like" 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Amazing

That included remarks such as "fun", "brilliant" and "amazing", whilst one attendee summed up the general consensus in describing it as being "so cool to play in a band and get a taste of what NYBBGB is like".

Speaking to 4BR, a delighted Mark Bromley, NYBBGB, CEO, said: ""The success of the 'Ready to Shine' workshops demonstrates the important role the NYBBGB plays as one of the UK's leading youth music charities.

We are passionate about creating accessible, high-quality opportunities for young brass and percussion players, regardless of background or experience. Seeing 66 young musicians engage so enthusiastically across the three workshops has been incredibly encouraging."