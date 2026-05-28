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British Open tickets on sale

The box office is open from 10.00am today to get tickets for the 172nd British Open Championship.

British Open
  The general sale of tickets for the event opens at 10.00am

Thursday, 28 May 2026

        

Tickets for the 172nd British Open Championships to be held at Symphony Hall, Birmingham on Saturday 12th September, go on sale to the general public from 10.00am on Friday 29th May.

All tickets are booked directly through B:Music. Ticket prices will range from £27.50 to £58.50.

Music of the Spheres

19 bands, headed by defending champion, Brighouse & Rastrick, but also including Brass Band Willebroek from Belgium and Sydney City Brass from Australia, will look to lift the iconic British Open Gold Shield with their performance of Philip Sparke's 'Music of the Spheres' test-piece.

Further information:

For further information and tickets:
https://bmusic.co.uk/events/the-172nd-british-open-brass-band-championship

        

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