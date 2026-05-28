Tameside ready to welcome Whit Friday visitors

Tameside will offer a warm welcome to competitors and visitors alike for their Whit Friday contests.

Tameside will welcome competitors and visitors from all over the world as 11 venues across the area host their Whit Friday contests.

Organised by The Friends of Tameside Whit Friday Brass Band Contest with support from Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council, it is the culmination of a year of preparation in raising funds, sorting out plans and making sure all the challenges of welcoming thousands of brass band supporters and participants are in place.

Prize fund

Once again there is a generous overall prize fund of £7,300 as well as the usual meaty financial attractions at individual venues. The Area Open Champion will bag £2,000, whilst the Top Mossley contest winner will pick up £1,500.

A 'Passport to Tameside' draw can be entered by bands. They collect a stamp at each venue to be included in a prize draw (4 stamps for youth bands and 6 for adult bands) that could see them pick up with an extra £150 or £100 respectively.

Speaking about the event, Tameside Council's Strategic Director of Housing, Environment & Estates, Julian Jackson recently stated: "Whit Friday is an evening that means so much to Tameside, and we're so proud to welcome the contests back.

It's a celebration of history, music and community, made possible by the passion of our volunteers and the fantastic bands who travel far and wide to take part."





Pre-Register

As previously announced, bands can pre-register their details in advance to save time. This will close at 12 noon on Thursday 28th May.

Further details and how to register can be found at: https://www.whitfridaybrass.org/

Bands with players under 16

The organisers are also making competing bands aware that they have to submit a BOPA return to Tameside Council's Education Welfare team following the event.

In order to comply with legal procedures, bands that contain players of compulsory school age (5-16 yrs) must complete registration online. It will also ensure that a band does not have to repeat the process at each individual contest.

To complete form: https://www.whitfridaybrass.org/copy-of-i-want-to-help

Further details:

Additional details can be found at: www.whitfriday.org

Enquiries: whitfridaycontest@gmail.com

Foden's defend

Foden's will head to Tameside looking to retain a title that has almost become indelibly hallmarked on their CV over the past decade and more, although they are sure to face still elite level competition.

There will also be keen battles to be crowned various section winners as well as for prizes for best local and youth bands.

Results

Once again, the individual contest organisers as well as The Friends of Tameside Whit Friday Brass Band Contest have requested that bands show respect and patience in waiting for the official announcement the Tameside results.

Representatives are being asked not to make unwarranted phone calls, text messages and emails late into the night and first thing Saturday morning to contest organisers or adjudicators.

4BR will publish the results when they have been officially announced.

Representatives are being asked not to make unwarranted phone calls, text messages and emails late into the night and first thing Saturday morning to contest organisers or adjudicators 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Contests:



Area Open Champion: £2,000; 2nd: £1,000; 3rd: £750; Youth: £250

First Section: £500

Second Section: £400

Third Section: £350

Fourth Section: £300

Local Area Champion: £750; 2nd: £600; 3rd: £400

To find out more go to: https://www.whitfridaybrass.org/copy-of-contact

Further details can be found about all contests at: https://www.whitfridaybrass.org/

Broadoak:

First Registration Time: 4.00pm

Contest Start Time: 4.30pm

Last Band Registration: 10.30pm

Contest Closure Time: 11.00pm

Main Prize: £500

Adjudicator: Prof Chris Houlding

Carrbrook:

First Band Registration Time: 4.00pm

Contest Start Time: 4.00pm

Last Band Registration: 10.30pm

Contest Closure Time: 11.00pm

Main Prize: £400

Adjudicator: John Davies

Denton:

First Registration Time: 3.45pm

Contest Start Time: 4.00pm

Last Band Registration: 11.15pm

Contest Closure Time: 11.45pm

Main Prize: £250

Adjudicator: Alan Bourne

Droylsden:

First Registration Time: 3.45pm

Contest Start Time: 4.00pm

Last Band Registration: 11.00pm

Contest Closure Time: 11.30pm

Main Prize: £300

Adjudicator: Ryan Breen

Dukinfield Tame Valley:

First Registration Time: 4.00pm

Contest Start Time: 4.00pm

Last Band Registration: 11.00pm

Contest Closure Time: 11.15pm

Main Prize: £400

Adjudicator: Colum O'Shea

Heyrod:

First Registration Time: 4.00pm

Contest Start Time: 4.30pm

Last Registration Time: 10.55pm

Contest Closure Time: 11.00pm

Main Prize: £600

Adjudicator: Matthew Brown

Hurst Village:

First Band Registration Time: 4.15pm

Contest Start Time: 4.30pm

Last Band Registration: 10.00pm

Contest Closure Time: 10.30pm

Main Prize: £600

Adjudicator: Jack Capstaff

Hyde Central:

First Band Registration Time: 3.30pm

Contest Start Time: 4.00pm

Last Band Registration: 9.30pm

Contest Closure Time: 10.00pm

Main Prize: £400

Adjudicator: Duncan Wilson

Stalybridge Celtic FC:

Contest Start Time: 4.00pm

Contest Closure Time: 11.00pm

Last Band Registration: 10.45pm

Main Prize: £600

Adjudicator: Alan Widdop

The New Stalybridge Labour Club:

First Registration Time: 4.15pm

Contest Start Time: 4.30pm

Contest Closure Time: 10.15pm

Last Band Registration: 10.30pm

Main Prize: £500

Adjudicator: Paul Norley

Top Mossley:

First Band Registration Time: 3.45pm

Contest Start Time: 4.00pm

Last Band Registration: 11.00pm

Contest Closure Time: 11.30pm

Main Prize: £1,500

Contest Adjudicator: Alan Duguid