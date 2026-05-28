National Youth Orchestra set to transcend with summer concerts

The National Youth Orchestra will present its series of 'Transcend' concerts at Symphony Hall in Birmingham, Snape Maltings Concert Hall, and as part of the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall this Summer
Directed by Thomas Ades CBE, 'Transcend' is said to be "an intoxicating world of sound, energy and transformation."
The programme includes Liszt's 'Mephisto — Waltz No. 1' and Berlioz's 'Symphonie Fantastique', as well as the conductor's own 'Purgatorio'.
Free tickets
Tickets are free for teenagers at Symphony Hall (Wednesday 5th August) and Snape Maltings (Thursday 6th August), although not for the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall (Saturday 8th August).
Before each concert, a number of 160 strong ensemble will act as role models by playing side-by-side local musicians at open rehearsals.
45% of the audience at the Spring 2026 'Collide' tour were teenagers, attending through NYO's Free for Teens offer initiative.
Fearlessness
Speaking about the tour events, Sarah Alexander OBE, CEO & Creative Director, said: "There's something extraordinary about 160 teenagers taking on music of this scale and intensity, with complete fearlessness.
There's a special connection when the Orchestra gets to work with alumni like Thomas Ades. He's sat where they've sat and experienced what they've experienced. We can't wait to welcome him back again."
Stimulating
In response the conductor Thomas Ades said: "I vividly remember my own musical journey with the National Youth Orchestra. I spent a year with the percussion section; it was a formative experience.
Now, working with such talented young musicians is incredibly stimulating; they are full of ideas and enthusiasm and the standard is extremely high. I'm particularly looking forward to presenting 'Purgatorio', part of my ballet 'Dante'."
45% of the audience at the Spring 2026 'Collide' tour were teenagers, attending through NYO's Free for Teens offer initiativeNYO
Transcend Summer Tour
Wednesday 5th August (7.30 pm)
Birmingham Symphony Hall
Tickets: £22 / Free for teens
https://www.nyo.org.uk/performances/transcend-birmingham
Thursday 6th August (7.30 pm)
Snape Maltings Concert Hall
Tickets: £35-£65 / Free for teens
https://www.nyo.org.uk/performances/transcend-snape
Saturday 8th August (7.30 pm)
Royal Albert Hall, BBC Proms (7.30pm)
Tickets: £19-£71
https://www.nyo.org.uk/performances/transcend-london