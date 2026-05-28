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National Youth Orchestra set to transcend with summer concerts

Thomas Ades will lead the National Youth Orchestra this summer with an intoxicating world of sound, energy, transformation — and free tickets for teenagers.

tRANSCEND
  There are a trio of Transcend Concerts this year with the National Youth Orchestra

Thursday, 28 May 2026

        

The National Youth Orchestra will present its series of 'Transcend' concerts at Symphony Hall in Birmingham, Snape Maltings Concert Hall, and as part of the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall this Summer

Directed by Thomas Ades CBE, 'Transcend' is said to be "an intoxicating world of sound, energy and transformation."

The programme includes Liszt's 'Mephisto — Waltz No. 1' and Berlioz's 'Symphonie Fantastique', as well as the conductor's own 'Purgatorio'.

Free tickets

Tickets are free for teenagers at Symphony Hall (Wednesday 5th August) and Snape Maltings (Thursday 6th August), although not for the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall (Saturday 8th August).

Before each concert, a number of 160 strong ensemble will act as role models by playing side-by-side local musicians at open rehearsals.

45% of the audience at the Spring 2026 'Collide' tour were teenagers, attending through NYO's Free for Teens offer initiative.

Fearlessness

Speaking about the tour events, Sarah Alexander OBE, CEO & Creative Director, said: "There's something extraordinary about 160 teenagers taking on music of this scale and intensity, with complete fearlessness.

There's a special connection when the Orchestra gets to work with alumni like Thomas Ades. He's sat where they've sat and experienced what they've experienced. We can't wait to welcome him back again."

Stimulating

In response the conductor Thomas Ades said: "I vividly remember my own musical journey with the National Youth Orchestra. I spent a year with the percussion section; it was a formative experience.

Now, working with such talented young musicians is incredibly stimulating; they are full of ideas and enthusiasm and the standard is extremely high. I'm particularly looking forward to presenting 'Purgatorio', part of my ballet 'Dante'."

45% of the audience at the Spring 2026 'Collide' tour were teenagers, attending through NYO's Free for Teens offer initiativeNYO

Transcend Summer Tour

Wednesday 5th August (7.30 pm)
Birmingham Symphony Hall
Tickets: £22 / Free for teens
https://www.nyo.org.uk/performances/transcend-birmingham

Thursday 6th August (7.30 pm)
Snape Maltings Concert Hall
Tickets: £35-£65 / Free for teens
https://www.nyo.org.uk/performances/transcend-snape
Saturday 8th August (7.30 pm)

Royal Albert Hall, BBC Proms (7.30pm)
Tickets: £19-£71
https://www.nyo.org.uk/performances/transcend-london

        

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