Spennymoor boosted by local Mayor

The Spennymoor Town and Youth bands will benefit to the tune of over £11,300 thanks to their local Mayor.

At a recent meeting of Spennymoor Town Council an annual Mayor's Appeal cheque for over £11,300 was presented to Spennymoor Town and Youth bands.

It came as part of the annual appeal by Councillor Liz Maddison, Mayor of Spennymoor, who in presenting the cheque said: "I chose Spennymoor Town and Youth bands as beneficiaries of my Charity during my year in office, as they are such a big part of the community playing at many engagements and civic events throughout each year.

The work the Youth Band do offering free tuition and loan of an instrument, to anyone who wants to learn to play a brass instrument, is a massive credit to them".

Significant amount

In response to the hugely welcome cash boost, Band President, Hugh Stephenson stated: "The band are obviously delighted to receive such a significant amount which will be used to fund a number of planned projects over the coming year.

We are very fortunate to receive this kind of support from our community at its representatives."