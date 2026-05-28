Brabbins takes quartet chair at Royal College of Music

Martyn Brabbins is to become Personal Chair in Conducting at the Royal College of Music.

The Royal College of Music (RCM) has announced that Martyn Brabbins will be appointed its Personal Chair in Conducting.

It further strengthens an association that first saw the former Musical Director of English National Opera become an International Visiting Artist in 2016, before becoming Prince Consort Professor of Conducting in 2021.

International profile

A spokesperson stated: "This new appointment reflects Professor Brabbins' outstanding international profile as a conductor over four decades, together with his contributions to classical music internationally as an educator and ambassador."

The President of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain joins Professor Neta Spiro and Professor Tania Lisboa to Personal Chairs in their fields in Music Psychology and Music and Applied Performance Science respectfully. Dr George Waddell is to become Reader in Performance Research & Innovation.

Prof Spiro's appointment recognises her global standing in music's role in health, education and policy, whilst Prof Lisboa has gained acclaim for her interdisciplinary research in music memorisation, digital learning and arts-based public health.

Dr Waddell's work integrates psychology, health and technology, including the Centre for Performance Science's advanced simulation technologies, leading to new insights into how performance is learned, optimised and experience.

This new appointment reflects Professor Brabbins' outstanding international profile as a conductor over four decades, together with his contributions to classical music internationally as an educator and ambassador Royal College of Music

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Inspirational leaders

James Williams, Director of the Royal College of Music told 4BR: "The Royal College of Music's excellence is defined by the talented students who study here and the inspirational leaders who guide them.

I am delighted to welcome our new Personal Chairs and Reader; their scholarship and dedication will shape the future for many students and is the foundation upon which our academic community continues to flourish."