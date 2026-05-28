Saddleworth set for Whit Friday

Brighouse & Rastrick defend their title on what promises to be a packed day of great march entertainment in the sun.

The Saddleworth & Oldham District Whit Friday contests take place this Friday (29th May), supported by Oldham Council, a raft of private sponsors and an army of hard working volunteers.

Every aspect for hosting the famous events will have been put in place by the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service village committees and organisers.

It has included amongst a myriad of challenges, co-ordinating road closures, organising first aid support, undertaking comprehensive community safety plans, livestreaming (at Dobcross and Uppermill) and working tirelessly to gain financial support for prize funds.

Such has been the success that this year there is over £35,000 in prize money to be won.

Proud to be part

Once again, Oldham Council stated that it was, "proud to play a key role in sustaining and strengthening this treasured tradition and helping it thrive for generations to come."

Competing bands are reminded that the Saddleworth & Oldham Whit Friday website offers valuable information to assist them on the day. It has details and links to all contests, a map of the area, and information on the number of bands waiting to play at each contest.

Traditional Start

The day will commence at 9.00am with the traditional Procession of Witness church walks through the local villages. Led by bands, some will head to Uppermill to mark Pentecost with a service on the King George V Playing Fields at 11.00am.

The Bee Bus

For those wishing to travel around to experience the day in various locations, Bee Network, Transport for Greater Manchester's bus provider has announced that various routes will be impacted throughout the day.

However, there is good news for anyone wishing to utilise the 84x free shuttle bus which will run from Grotton to Uppermill and return every 20 minutes.

Further details can be found at: https://tfgm.com/whit-friday

Registration requirements

Registration for competing bands must have been completed before the 27th May.

Further clarification on instruments allowed in the competitive element of the contests has been incorporated into the Code of Practice details of which can be found at: https://saddleworthwhitfriday.co.uk/

Midnight finish and results

Once again, in agreement with Greater Manchester Police and Oldham Council, all contests must be concluded by midnight.

The Saddleworth & Oldham contest organisers have informed 4BR that its central prize winners and official list of full placings will be announced as soon as possible, although it has been left to the individual discretion of each contest to announce their overall winner and podium placings.

No hassle

Yet again a request has also been made to bands for their patience and understanding to respect the commitment of volunteers that need rest after a long and exhausting day to ensure the full results are compiled accurately.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We appreciate people want to know the results and prizes earned as soon as possible, but despite repeated requests, organisers still receive unwarranted phone calls, text messages and emails late into the night and first thing Saturday morning.

The work will be undertaken as soon as practicable and published accordingly, but we once again wish to point out that these volunteers also have non-banding lives to return to. Patience and good manners are requested, which includes not contacting the adjudicators seeking information."

4BR will only publish the results of each contest following the official compilation and release agreed by the organisers. It is hoped this will be after 2.00pm on Saturday 30th May.

Brighouse defends

Saddleworth champion, Brighouse & Rastrick will once again be out on the circuit to defend their title, as will a large number of their top-flight Yorkshire rivals, including Black Dyke, Area champion, Hepworth and plenty of cross border challengers such as Grand Shield victors, Milnrow and National Champion, Desford.

As always there will be a warm welcome for overseas bands, including former Swiss and European champion Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern who join compatriots Feldmusik Knutwil, Musikgellschaft Knutwil and Regional Brass Band Bern. Lambertville Band from USA will make an appearance as will Orksog Brass from Norway.

All this and the ever-popular Chav Brass will be out with their legion of fans. They will be donating a proportion of their winnings to youth bands who've competed at more than three of the contests on the circuit.

Yet again a request has also been made to bands for their patience and understanding to respect the commitment of volunteers that need rest after a long and exhausting day to ensure the full results are compiled accurately 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

More information



https://saddleworthwhitfriday.co.uk/

Prize Fund and Venues



Saddleworth & Oldham Area Prize Fund:

Area Open Champion: £2,500, 2nd: £1,000, 3rd: £750

Local Area Champion: £750, 2nd: £600, 3rd: £400

Youth: £250

Delph:

http://delphwhitfriday.co.uk

Contest: 4.00pm — 10.30pm (subject to numbers waiting and Police guidance)

Main Prize: £1250

Prize Fund: £5,400

Adjudicator: Leigh Baker

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/delphwhitfridaybandcontest/ X: @delphcontest

Denshaw:

http://www.denshawcontest.co.uk

Contest: 4.00pm — 10.30pm

Main Prize: £1,000

Prize Fund: £4,420

Adjudicator: Allan Holdsworth

X: @denshawcontest

Facebook: Denshawcontest

Instagram @denshawwhitfridaycontest

Diggle:

http://www.digglebandcontest.co.uk

Contest: 4.00pm — 10.30pm

Main Prize: £1,000

Prize Fund: £3,690

Adjudicator: Gordon Eddison

Facebook: DiggleBandContest

Instagram: @digglecontest

Dobcross:

Contest: 4.00pm — 10.00pm

Main Prize: £1,000

Prize Fund: £4,210

(new for 2026: 2 sectional prizes per section)

Adjudicator: Stephen Tighe

X: @DobcrossWhitFri

Facebook: Dobcross Whit Friday United Effort

Instagram:@dobxwhitfriday

YouTube @dobcrosswhitfriday

The Dobcross contest will be livestreamed on a YouTube channel

Friezland:

All bands excluding Championship, First and Second Section

Contest: 4.00pm — 10.00pm

Main Prize: £200

Prize Fund: £1,150

Adjudicator: T. Newbigging

X:friezwhitbands

Greenfield:

Registration from: 3.30pm

Contest: 4.00pm — 10.00pm

Main Prize: £1,000

Prize Fund: £4,570

Adjudicator: Chris Wormald

Grotton:

Contest: 4.00pm — 10.00pm

Main Prize: £800

Prize Fund: £3,400

Adjudicator: Christopher Bond

Facebook: Grotton Whit Friday Band Contest

Lydgate:

Contest: 4.00pm — 10.30pm

Main Prize: £1,400

Prize Fund: £4,785

Adjudicator: Matt Whitfield

X: https://x.com/lydgatecontest

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lydgatebrassbandcontest/

Lees & Springhead:

Contest: 4.00pm — 10.30pm

Main Prize: £700

Prize Fund: £2,105

Adjudicator: Alan Fernie

X: @leesbandcontest

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leesandspringheadwhitbandcontest/?locale=en_GB

Scouthead & Austerlands:

Contest: 4.00pm — 10.30pm

Main Prize: £1,000

Prize Fund: £4,710

Adjudicator: Jonathan Pippen

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/1F8Gy9rbgx/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Uppermill:

Contest 4:00pm -10:00pm

Main Prize: £1,250

Prize Fund: £5,325

Adjudicator: Benjamin Richeton

Facebook: @Uppermillwhitfriday

X: @UppermillWhit2

The Uppermill contest is being livestreamed