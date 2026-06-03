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New six pack from Presto

Six new and old releases with a connection to the brass band world to enjoy through Presto Music.

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  The six releases can be found on the Presto website

Wednesday, 03 June 2026

        

There are six brass related releases to enjoy from Presto Music this month in its partnership with 4Barsrest.

All you have to do is use the links below and you can order with ease.

Still Glides the Stream
Contemporary Works for Euphonium and Piano
David Childs; Christopher Williams

The bestselling 'Still Glides the Stream' sees euphonium star David Childs perform contemporary works for the instrument alongside his accompanist Christopher Williams.
It has been called "a compelling narrative of the euphonium's modern journey."

Find out more:
https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/9788674--still-glides-the-stream?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel

The Fenlands
Soli Brass
Organ: Erwin Wiesinga

This version of 'The Fenlands' was recorded in 2008 by Soli Brass and is given an atmospheric reading of Arthus Willis' atmospheric symphonic suite. It is joined by works by Percy Whitlock, Wilfred Heaton and Camille Saint Saens.

Find out more:
https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/7982736--wills-the-fenlands

French Orchestral Favourites
Sinfonia of London
John Wilson

This new release sees John Wilson and the Sinfonia of London perform classic works by Dukas, Debussy, Chabrier, Ravel, Saint Saens and Bizet.

The Gramophone Magazine called 'The Sorcerer's Apprentice' one where the "drama is calibrated to a T'.

Find out more:
https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/9855596--french-orchestral-favourites

Holst: The Planets — Bax: Tintagel
London Symphony Orchestra
Sir Antonio Pappano

Released earlier this year, the recording sees Sir Antonio Pappano direct the London Symphony Orchestra on two classic works from British composers — 'The Planets' and 'Tintagel'.

The Gramophone Magazine said, "there's absolutely no denying the intensive preparation and formidable technical prowess on show".

Find out more:
https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/9842337--holst-the-planets-bax-tintagel

Storyteller — Contemporary Concertos for Trumpet
Mary Elizabeth Bowden
Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra

'Storyteller' sees American trumpet star Mary Elizabeth Bowden confirm her commitment of expanding the instruments contemporary repertoire.

Two works by James Stephenson are featured alongside major compositions from Clarice V. Assad, Vivian Fung, Tyson Gholston Davis, Kirkland Snider and Reena Esmail.

Find out more:
https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/9623069--storyteller-contemporary-concertos-for-trumpet?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel

Say & Kerschek: Trumpet Double Concertos
Matthias Hofs
Munich Radio Orchestra

'Trumpet Double Concertos' is the latest major release from German virtuoso Matthias Hofs.
It features a brace of imposing major works by contemporary composers Fazil Say, Wolf Kerschek performed alongside the Munich Radio Orchestra.

Find out more:
https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/9846894--say-kerschek-trumpet-double-concertos?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel

        

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What's on »

Fulham Brass Band - Summer Concert

Friday 5 June • St Dionis Church, Parsons Green SW6 4UH

Yorkshire Imperial - Roger Webster & The Colne Valley Male Voice Choir

Saturday 6 June • St George's Hall, Bridge Street, Bradford BD1 1JT

Ascot Brass - Vanguard Quartet from "Royal Harmonics"

Saturday 6 June • St Michael and All Angels Church St Michaels Green, Grenfell Road Beaconsfield HP9 2BP

Sherborne Town Band - Friends

Sunday 7 June • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Regent Hall Concerts - Take 5 Brass Quintet

Friday 12 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

June 3 • The band requires an Eb bass player for our First section band conducted by Jack Fisher. We have a varied and expanding programme of events throughout the year, including our very well attended, themed concerts.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

June 3 • The band requires a Cornet player (Position negotiable) for our First section band conducted by Jack Fisher. We have a varied and expanding programme of events throughout the year, including our very well attended, themed concerts.

Bedworth Brass

June 3 • Bedworth Brass (1st Section) require a talented and enthusiastic Principal Euphonium Player to join our hard working band. We are a friendly and sociable band and would love to welcome you into our banding family.

Pro Cards »

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

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