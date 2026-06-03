New six pack from Presto

Six new and old releases with a connection to the brass band world to enjoy through Presto Music.

There are six brass related releases to enjoy from Presto Music this month in its partnership with 4Barsrest.

All you have to do is use the links below and you can order with ease.

Still Glides the Stream

Contemporary Works for Euphonium and Piano

David Childs; Christopher Williams

The bestselling 'Still Glides the Stream' sees euphonium star David Childs perform contemporary works for the instrument alongside his accompanist Christopher Williams.

It has been called "a compelling narrative of the euphonium's modern journey."

Find out more:

https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/9788674--still-glides-the-stream?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel

The Fenlands

Soli Brass

Organ: Erwin Wiesinga

This version of 'The Fenlands' was recorded in 2008 by Soli Brass and is given an atmospheric reading of Arthus Willis' atmospheric symphonic suite. It is joined by works by Percy Whitlock, Wilfred Heaton and Camille Saint Saens.

Find out more:

https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/7982736--wills-the-fenlands

French Orchestral Favourites

Sinfonia of London

John Wilson

This new release sees John Wilson and the Sinfonia of London perform classic works by Dukas, Debussy, Chabrier, Ravel, Saint Saens and Bizet.

The Gramophone Magazine called 'The Sorcerer's Apprentice' one where the "drama is calibrated to a T'.

Find out more:

https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/9855596--french-orchestral-favourites

Holst: The Planets — Bax: Tintagel

London Symphony Orchestra

Sir Antonio Pappano

Released earlier this year, the recording sees Sir Antonio Pappano direct the London Symphony Orchestra on two classic works from British composers — 'The Planets' and 'Tintagel'.

The Gramophone Magazine said, "there's absolutely no denying the intensive preparation and formidable technical prowess on show".

Find out more:

https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/9842337--holst-the-planets-bax-tintagel

Storyteller — Contemporary Concertos for Trumpet

Mary Elizabeth Bowden

Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra

'Storyteller' sees American trumpet star Mary Elizabeth Bowden confirm her commitment of expanding the instruments contemporary repertoire.

Two works by James Stephenson are featured alongside major compositions from Clarice V. Assad, Vivian Fung, Tyson Gholston Davis, Kirkland Snider and Reena Esmail.

Find out more:

https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/9623069--storyteller-contemporary-concertos-for-trumpet?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel

Say & Kerschek: Trumpet Double Concertos

Matthias Hofs

Munich Radio Orchestra

'Trumpet Double Concertos' is the latest major release from German virtuoso Matthias Hofs.

It features a brace of imposing major works by contemporary composers Fazil Say, Wolf Kerschek performed alongside the Munich Radio Orchestra.

Find out more:

https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/9846894--say-kerschek-trumpet-double-concertos?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel

