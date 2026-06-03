New six pack from Presto

There are six brass related releases to enjoy from Presto Music this month in its partnership with 4Barsrest.
All you have to do is use the links below and you can order with ease.
Still Glides the Stream
Contemporary Works for Euphonium and Piano
David Childs; Christopher Williams
The bestselling 'Still Glides the Stream' sees euphonium star David Childs perform contemporary works for the instrument alongside his accompanist Christopher Williams.
It has been called "a compelling narrative of the euphonium's modern journey."
Find out more:
https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/9788674--still-glides-the-stream?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel
The Fenlands
Soli Brass
Organ: Erwin Wiesinga
This version of 'The Fenlands' was recorded in 2008 by Soli Brass and is given an atmospheric reading of Arthus Willis' atmospheric symphonic suite. It is joined by works by Percy Whitlock, Wilfred Heaton and Camille Saint Saens.
Find out more:
https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/7982736--wills-the-fenlands
French Orchestral Favourites
Sinfonia of London
John Wilson
This new release sees John Wilson and the Sinfonia of London perform classic works by Dukas, Debussy, Chabrier, Ravel, Saint Saens and Bizet.
The Gramophone Magazine called 'The Sorcerer's Apprentice' one where the "drama is calibrated to a T'.
Find out more:
https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/9855596--french-orchestral-favourites
Holst: The Planets — Bax: Tintagel
London Symphony Orchestra
Sir Antonio Pappano
Released earlier this year, the recording sees Sir Antonio Pappano direct the London Symphony Orchestra on two classic works from British composers — 'The Planets' and 'Tintagel'.
The Gramophone Magazine said, "there's absolutely no denying the intensive preparation and formidable technical prowess on show".
Find out more:
https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/9842337--holst-the-planets-bax-tintagel
Storyteller — Contemporary Concertos for Trumpet
Mary Elizabeth Bowden
Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra
'Storyteller' sees American trumpet star Mary Elizabeth Bowden confirm her commitment of expanding the instruments contemporary repertoire.
Two works by James Stephenson are featured alongside major compositions from Clarice V. Assad, Vivian Fung, Tyson Gholston Davis, Kirkland Snider and Reena Esmail.
Find out more:
https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/9623069--storyteller-contemporary-concertos-for-trumpet?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel
Say & Kerschek: Trumpet Double Concertos
Matthias Hofs
Munich Radio Orchestra
'Trumpet Double Concertos' is the latest major release from German virtuoso Matthias Hofs.
It features a brace of imposing major works by contemporary composers Fazil Say, Wolf Kerschek performed alongside the Munich Radio Orchestra.
Find out more:
https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/9846894--say-kerschek-trumpet-double-concertos?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel