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Give you mouthpiece a Summer makeover with Doodles

If you are taking a Summer break then why not take the opportunity to come back to a mouthpiece that looks as good as you...

Doodles
  Have a two week break and return to a mouthpiece looking as good as you...

Thursday, 04 June 2026

        

Doodles Mouthpiece Replating, the respected business that provides players in the brass band movement with a bespoke professional service, has been kept busy lately with players taking the opportunity to do a bit of Spring cleaning.

Summer holiday

Now it's the time to think of how to come back to a mouthpiece that is just as refreshed as you are after your Summer holiday.

Owner Dave Houghton told 4BR: "It's always good to catch up with customers after they have enjoyed their holidays to find out where they have been, but most then come back and say that it would have been the ideal time to have had their mouthpiece replated.

Now's the chance to book your mouthpiece in when you are away sunning yourself on a beach, enjoying seeing the sites or having some well-earned late-night drinks.

Just get I touch and on your return there will be a mouthpiece with a tan as good as yours ready to go."

Find out more:


To find out more about contact Dave at: doodlesreplating@gmail.com
or go to the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560795664656

        

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Give you mouthpiece a Summer makeover with Doodles

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