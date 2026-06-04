BBCA Conducting semi-finalists confirmed

10 conductors will head to Halifax to work with Hammonds and Elland Silver Bands to try and win the BCCA Conducting Competition title.

The 10 semi-finalists who will compete for the 2026 Brass Band Conductors' Association (BBCA) Conducting Competition title have been announced.

The event takes place at Halifax Minster (HX1 1QL) in West Yorkshire on Saturday 20th June (11.00am), supported by Yamaha and the Yorkshire Music Future Trust.

Tests

Adjudicators Andrea Price and Chris Houlding will assess Neil Brownless; Oliver Wilson; Alan Duguid; Fiona Bishop; Si Nok Wong; Rita Arendz; Tom Hancock; Hannah Caraker; Robert Fraser and Harry Bennett who will now work with Hammonds and Elland Silver Bands on the day.

The semi-final works are 'Metamorphosis on Finlandia' by Andrew Wainwright or 'Ghosts of Industry' by Lucy Pankhurst.

Finalists

Five finalists will be chosen to for the final which will see them rehearse and conduct Elland Silver Band in the evening's 'Brass Classics' Gala Concert (7.30pm), which will culminate in the announcement of the 2026 winner.

The finalists will have 15 minutes each to rehearse their concert item which will be allocated to them from, 'Light Cavalry' (Suppe); 'Shine as the Light' (Graham); 'Disney Fantasy' (arr. Richards); 'Just As I Am' (Heaton); 'Priere a Notre-Dame' & 'Toccata' from 'Suite Gothique' (Boellman).