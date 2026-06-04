Conway ends his way at Diggle

Diggle Band wishes MD Sean Conway every happiness after he decides to call time on his four year tenure.

The Diggle Band has thanked Musical Director, Sean Conway and wished him "every happiness", after it was confirmed that he has decided to step down from his role as Musical Director.

Since taking up his second spell with the North West organisation in 2022, the band stated that he had led them through, "an incredible period of growth, success, and unforgettable memories."

National trio

During this spell he led the band to Second Section National Finals qualification in 2023 and 2024, and again in the First Section in 2025.

They also enjoyed considerable success on the Saddleworth Whit Friday circuit and gained critical acclaim for their concert and community events.

They added: "His dedication, musicianship, leadership, and unwavering belief in the band have helped us achieve results that many of us could only have dreamed ofâ€¦ creating a positive and ambitious environment that has been enjoyed by players and audiences alike."

Every happiness

In wishing him "every happiness", they added: "We hope it is filled with adventure, travel, new experiences, and plenty of opportunities to enjoy the things he loves most."