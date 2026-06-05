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Dual euph arrival boosts Imps

Yorkshire Imperial has boosted its euphonium ranks with the arrival of the experienced duo of Toni Durrant and Liz Wood.

Yorkshire Imps
  Toni (left) and Liz will form an experienced euphonium section

Friday, 05 June 2026

        

Yorkshire Imperial has welcomed the arrival of a new euphonium section as the band continues to build momentum in its 90th anniversary year.

Landmark signing

The hugely respected Toni Durrant joins on solo euphonium in what the band described as "a landmark signing". The former Carlton Main Frickley solo euphonium has gained plaudits and numerous individual accolades over many years for her performances at the highest level.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Yorkshire Imps at such an exciting time in the band's journey, as it continues to build on its growing reputation and impressive success," she said.

Liz Wood

Toni is joined by the equally experienced Liz Wood, who for many years was a member of Knottingley Silver and also played with the likes of Wakefield Metropolitan, Unite the Union and LB Brass.

Liz has also gained many personal accolades with her playing, including a brace of solo awards at the Yorkshire Area Championships, and awards at the Wessex Band Summer School.

Thrilled

Speaking about the new signings, Musical Director Ian McElligott added: "I'm thrilled Toni and Liz have joined. Both have wonderful musical pedigrees with a wealth of experience. Toni was the solo euphonium whilst I was Resident MD at Carlton Main and Liz has been a player admired her playing too.

I'm confident they will continue to add immense quality to the band, and their signings have given us a huge lift."

        

TAGS: Yorkshire Imperial Urquhart Travel

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