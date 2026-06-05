President hopes to build on momentum in NZ

Following a successful National Championships, New Zealand banding must build on the momentum created according to its President.

The latest edition of 'Mouthpiece', the official on-line journal of the Brass Band Association of New Zealand has just been published.

Features

It shines a feature on The National Band of New Zealand as under MD, David Bremner as it looks forward to a series of concerts around the country later this year, as well as looking back on a memorable appearance at the successful National Championships recently held in Wellington.

There they performed with guest soloists Glyn and Helen Williams as well as saying a fond farewell to former principal cornet Harmen Vanhoorne, who after living and working in the country for the past six year with newly crowned North Shore Band, has returned to Belgium.

All this and over 600,000 people have since logged in to enjoy the concert performance of 'Share My Yoke' given by 11 year old Celine Wu.

Reflecting on the success Music Director David Bremner said: "It has been such a thrill to start this period of time with the National Band. I'm really looking forward to the next two years, starting with our concert in Christchurch in October."

Momentum

Meanwhile, in his regular foreword, BBANZ President, John Sullivan was also keen to build on the success of the National Championships and that of the National Secondary Schools' Band that attracted 85 applicants for its 2026 course.

He said: "Let's celebrate that momentum" adding that the BBANZ Board was now exploring a number of different funding models to do so to build "a financial base to help sustain brass banding in New Zealand", although he added that "there was still some distance to goâ€¦ to ensure brass banding remains a vital part of New Zealand communities for another 50 years".

To enjoy

To enjoy the Mouthpiece — please send your contact details to Helen Lee at bbanzeo@gmail.com