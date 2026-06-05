              

*
banner

News

President hopes to build on momentum in NZ

Following a successful National Championships, New Zealand banding must build on the momentum created according to its President.

North Shore
  North Shore claimed their first ever top section National title

Friday, 05 June 2026

        

The latest edition of 'Mouthpiece', the official on-line journal of the Brass Band Association of New Zealand has just been published.

Features

It shines a feature on The National Band of New Zealand as under MD, David Bremner as it looks forward to a series of concerts around the country later this year, as well as looking back on a memorable appearance at the successful National Championships recently held in Wellington.

There they performed with guest soloists Glyn and Helen Williams as well as saying a fond farewell to former principal cornet Harmen Vanhoorne, who after living and working in the country for the past six year with newly crowned North Shore Band, has returned to Belgium.

All this and over 600,000 people have since logged in to enjoy the concert performance of 'Share My Yoke' given by 11 year old Celine Wu.

Reflecting on the success Music Director David Bremner said: "It has been such a thrill to start this period of time with the National Band. I'm really looking forward to the next two years, starting with our concert in Christchurch in October."

Momentum

Meanwhile, in his regular foreword, BBANZ President, John Sullivan was also keen to build on the success of the National Championships and that of the National Secondary Schools' Band that attracted 85 applicants for its 2026 course.

He said: "Let's celebrate that momentum" adding that the BBANZ Board was now exploring a number of different funding models to do so to build "a financial base to help sustain brass banding in New Zealand", although he added that "there was still some distance to goâ€¦ to ensure brass banding remains a vital part of New Zealand communities for another 50 years".

To enjoy

To enjoy the Mouthpiece — please send your contact details to Helen Lee at bbanzeo@gmail.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Cory tour

Cory set to tour Canada and USA later this year

June 5 • The Welsh champion will embark on a major eight day tour to North America in October.

Foundations

Closing date looms for Future Leaders

June 5 • If you want your band to benefit from future leaders of confidence, skill and inspiration, then you need to get your application in soon.

York Early Music Festival

Fanfare welcomes at York Early Music Festival

June 5 • A brand new fanfare written by Yorkshire composer Sam Meredith will be played during the opening weekend by the German renaissance ensemble (hanse) Pfeyffery.

North Shore

President hopes to build on momentum in NZ

June 5 • Following a successful National Championships, New Zealand banding must build on the momentum created according to its President.

What's on »

Fulham Brass Band - Summer Concert

Friday 5 June • St Dionis Church, Parsons Green SW6 4UH

Yorkshire Imperial - Roger Webster & The Colne Valley Male Voice Choir

Saturday 6 June • St George's Hall, Bridge Street, Bradford BD1 1JT

Ascot Brass - Vanguard Quartet from "Royal Harmonics"

Saturday 6 June • St Michael and All Angels Church St Michaels Green, Grenfell Road Beaconsfield HP9 2BP

Sherborne Town Band - Friends

Sunday 7 June • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Regent Hall Concerts - Take 5 Brass Quintet

Friday 12 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Glossop Old Band

June 5 • Our friendly second section band are looking for a BB bass player to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

June 4 • BACK ROW CORNET 2nd/3rd cornet. . NEMBBA contest entered for 15 November. LBBA contest entered for 22 November. . Concert schedule planned in advance. Planned breaks .

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

June 4 • Percussion - Kit Vacancy (with options to support tuned percussion). Full Mapex Kit & full Pearl kit available . . Hardware available, but appreciate you might want to use your own sticks!. . NEMBBA contest entered 15 November. LBBA contest entered 22 November

Pro Cards »

John Durrant

MA LLCM TD CertEd (Dist)
Conductor, Band Trainer, Composer, Trumpet and Cornet Soloist, Arranger, Adjudicator

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top